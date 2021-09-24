Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Samini, is reported to have many children as a lover of kids.

It used to be an open secret that Samini had many children with different women.

YEN.com.gh has gathered that the musician currently has eight children – 4 with his first wife who is based in Canada, and the remaining four with other women.

Some of the children look exactly like their father while the rest perhaps took after their mothers.

We bring you photos of all eight children - 5 girls, and 3 boys, including a photo of his first wife:

1. Yelisung Samini is one of the musician's daughters:

2. Another beautiful daughter of the musician, Skylar Samini:

3. Another baby girl belonging to Samini with a heartwarming smile:

4. Just one of Samini's three sons. The boy reportedly lives in Canada with his mother:

5. A family photo of Samini with his Canadian-based wife and their four children. The couple is blessed with 2 girls and 2 boys. The wife recently visited Ghana with their children.

Samini and children

Samini has been in the news recently following reports about his children.

His daughter, Yelisung, for instance, started studying at the Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls (FBA) in the UK, and he took to Instagram to celebrate her.

His other two sons were also in the news when a photo of them with their long Rasta hair dropped on the internet.

