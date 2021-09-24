Benedicta Gafah has managed to win the hearts of many Ghanaians on social media

The actress apart from acting has shown that she has a high and unrivalled fashion sense

Today, YEN.com.gh bring you some photos of the actress to go to show that she is indeed a slay queen

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah, has over the years, managed to show that apart from her acting talent, she is well aware of the fashion trends and owns her brand.

The actress who is noted for starring in movies alongside some of the acting greats both in Ghana and beyond is also now noted for another thing -fashion.

Benedicta Gafah, in the past few years, has grown fond of exquisite fashion and has been very open about it.

Benedicta Gafah: 10 photos of the actress that show is currently GH's fashion queen. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

She has been spotted gracing many red carpets while dressed in the best of clothes and accessorized by the top jewellery brands one can think of.

Apart from slaying on many red carpets, the actress does not leave out her fans as she posts photos of herself dressed in the best of clothes.

Even though many people have known the actress for her talent, they now look up to her for fashion goals as she is now the epitome of style and class.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you 10 photos of Benedicta Gafah which go to buttress the point that indeed, she is in a class of her own when it comes to fashion.

