A young Ghanaian lady got the opportunity to travel to Canada but it meant that she had to leave her boyfriend behind

The young lady who went to the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with her boyfriend kept crying and hugging her man

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

A Ghanaian lady who was leaving the country for Canada could not hold back her tears. The young woman held onto her man and cried, possibly at the thought of leaving her boyfriend behind and missing him.

In a video shared on X, the lady, dressed in an all-black outfit, repeatedly hugged her man while shedding tears. The young man also held onto her with one hand as he tried to comfort her.

Although their conversation was not audible, the couple kept talking, possibly to reassure each other of their love and commitment. The person recording the video remarked that the two would miss each other.

The young man tried to remain strong so he could comfort his crying girlfriend as she prepared to leave.

Reactions to lady's emotional farewell

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@PiLordd said:

"I give her 6 months max to forget about you…6 months cos she’s Ghanaian. If she were Nigerian, I’d have given you 6 weeks."

@Ghana_Ronaldo wrote:

"Canada borgas have seen this video and will give a good welcome at Toronto airport."

@influencerwoww said:

"I remember when my girlfriend got a scholarship to study in the USA. She cried vehemently that she will miss me and can't let me go. Fast forward, within 3 months, she started giving me blue ticks. After some time, a friend told me she is now dating an engineer in the USA. Just sharing it 💔."

@highschoolsgh wrote:

"Her boyfriend is waiting for her to go so she can go back to Abena."

@AAfricanrebel said:

"The way the boy is hugging her, you can tell he wants her to board that flight so he can go and meet his local babe. E dey use one hand shake her shoulder 🤣🤣😭😭😭."

@EzeChinweik wrote:

"I don't want to be the one to say it, but how many relationships will japa destroy? Deep down, they both know it's over. Enjoy it while it lasts."

@ThoughtPillow said:

"She’s shedding real tears at the moment. You cannot predict tomorrow, but I hope they both heed to whatever agreement they’ve made. It hurts to be disappointed 😔."

@sane_ts3 wrote:

"They all know what they’re doing. The boy knows what will happen while she’s away, and the girl also knows what she’s going to do while she's away. This generation…Lmao😂😂😂."

@megan13_07 said:

"They say the hardest goodbyes happen at the airport, so there’s no need to look back; we just move forward always for the better."

@arabian_nn wrote:

"When she gets there them go talk for like some straight 1 month, the rest be ghosting, and the girl go find some oyibo marry smh 🤣."

A Ghanaian husband and his wife reunite at the Kotoka International Airport after many years of separation. Photo credit: @viviahbb

Couple reunite after years of separation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman and her husband became emotional after they reunited in their homeland.

In a video, the couple who were separated for several years, were seen hugging and kissing each other at the KIA.

Netizens who saw the viral video on social media flooded the comments section with kind words.

