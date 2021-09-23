Michy has finally cleared the air on rumours that she dated and slept with NAM1

According to her, she had no form of relationship with the embattled Menzgold CEO

She added that she was not even friends with NAM1 and that they only did business once

Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, famed as Michy, has spoken on well-spread rumours that she dated embattled Menzgold Chief Executive Officer, Nana Appiah Mensah, famed as NAM1.

While speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo of Accra-based radio station, Accra FM, Michy indicated that she was going to clear the air on the issue once and for all.

According to her, she never dated NAM1 nor had any form of close relationship with him, therefore , there was no truth in the longstanding rumour.

Michy confidently addresses rumors that she slept with NAM1 in new video.

She went on to add that the only time she had a dealing with the CEO of defunct Menzgold was strictly based on business lines.

Michy said she was well aware that NAM1 was a married man, therefore, she was not going to come between him and his wife.

The Cheating song maker added that she was not even ready to leave her relationship to become someone's 'side chick'.

Michy sarcastically added that tagging her with NAM1 was actually not helping her at all since it was repelling all her suitors from asking her out.

She added that she was currently single, and that anyone who claimed he is in a relationship with her is just dating himself.

It was earlier rumoured that Michy and NAM1 dated for a short while when Zylofon Music was at its apogee.

