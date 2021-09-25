Ghanaian lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, has uploaded stunning photos on Instagram

She rocked a green see-through cover over white shorts and top by Nyonuvithewoman

Fans and followers of the famous socialite are gushing over her beauty in the comment section of her post

Ghanaian lawyer and socialite, Sandra Ankobiah, has set the internet ablaze with an eye-catching post, showing off her ageless beauty in a white outfit with a green see-through cover.

The hugely successful lawyer was feeling herself when she uploaded the photos. She shared seven eye-popping photos of herself to her feed.

Sandra Ankobiah rocked the green see-through cover over an inner white short and top as she flexed her scarless body.

She showed off her grit and beauty in the new photos delivered on her Instagram page, where she has amassed 1.5 million followers.

Fans and followers of famous fashionista have shared their views under the post, with many gushing over her stylish sartorial selection.

Social media comments

''Abubakarkabia indicated that Sandra Ankobiah is her crush as he simply wrote, ''Crush''.

Daniel Saah said:

''Beauty and brains. Love you, Sandy.''

Samuel Danso commented:

''My girl that. She is killing it always.''

