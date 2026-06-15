Yaa Bonsam, daughter of outspoken traditional priest Kwaku Bonsam, has completed St. Louis Senior High School as the best science student

The young girl made headlines as a child after repeatedly disappearing, with her father attributing the incidents to supernatural forces

Yaa Bonsam hopes to further her education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) or the University of Ghana, Legon

Yaa Bonsam, the daughter of outspoken Ghanaian traditional priest Kwaku Bonsam, has reportedly completed St. Louis Senior High School as the best science student in her year group.

Yaa Bonsam, daughter of traditional priest Kwaku Bonsam, celebrates her completion of St. Louis Senior High School as the best science student. Image Credit: Kwaku Bonsam, dek360 (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

The achievement marks a remarkable chapter for the young woman, who attracted significant public attention as a child.

Born on a Thursday in May 2008 at the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman, Yaa Bonsam was the first child born to Kwaku Bonsam after he became a traditional priest.

Her birth attracted widespread media attention due to its timing, as her father was at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi that same day for a high-profile spiritual contest with Reverend Ebenezer Adarkwa-Yiadom.

As a child, Yaa Bonsam became a household name for reasons beyond her father's fame.

She repeatedly disappeared from home under mysterious circumstances, with Kwaku Bonsam attributing the vanishing episodes to dwarfs who he claimed were whisking her away to the spiritual realm.

The young girl largely faded from public attention after those early childhood years.

Yaa Bonsam completes St. Louis SHS

According to a social media post by Ghanaian blogger dek360, Yaa Bonsam was part of the current batch that completed St. Louis Senior High School, and was adjudged the best science student in her year group.

She is reportedly hoping to further her education at either the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology or the University of Ghana, Legon.

The post was accompanied by a video of Yaa Bonsam in an ecstatic and jubilant mood. In the clip, Yaa Bonsam is seen dressed in the green and white St. Louis Senior High School uniform, with a lanyard and a medal around her neck.

She holds a bouquet of blue and white flowers while sipping from a bottle of champagne, dancing and celebrating in a school car park surrounded by vehicles.

The Facebook post of Yaa Bonsam celebrating her completion of St Louis SHS can be found below:

Kwaku Bonsam eyes Badu Kobi's church

Yaa Bonsam's achievement comes as her father has been making headlines of his own.

Kwaku Bonsam made waves in May 2026 after expressing interest in purchasing the Glorious Wave Church International building belonging to Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi in Sakumono, Greater Accra.

Kwaku Bonsam inspects Prophet Badu Kobi's Glorious Wave Church International building in Sakumono ahead of a potential purchase. Image credit: Kwaku Bonsam (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Reports indicated that Prophet Badu Kobi was facing financial difficulties and had put the property, valued at between $1.2 million and $1.5 million, up for sale.

Kwaku Bonsam visited the premises personally to inspect the building and described it as impressive in terms of beauty, structure, and grandeur.

He warned Ghanaian pastors that if they failed to step in and purchase the property for Christian use, he would buy it himself and convert it into a national shrine for traditional priests across the country.

The Instagram video below shows Kwaku Bonsam explaining his decision to pursue the church acquisition.

Kwaku Bonsam prophesies world cup winner

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kwaku Bonsam had predicted the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The traditional priest shared his vision in a video released on June 8, 2026, just days before the tournament kicked off.

He asserted he had spiritually foreseen Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, lifting the trophy at the end of the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh