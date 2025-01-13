Fella Makafui, in a video, covered Medikal's tattooed name on her arm amid his rumoured relationship with Eazzy

The actress had previously vowed never to cover or remove the tattoo, which signified her undying love for the rapper

The video of Fella Makafui covering Medikal's tattooed name on her arm triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Famous Ghanaian actress and philanthropist Fella Makafui caused a stir after covering her former husband and rapper Medikal's tattooed name on her arm.

Fella and Medikal announced their separation on March 30, 2024, after four years of marriage, following a few months of speculation from fans on social media. The couple has a kid, Island Frimpong, together.

The collapse of the couple's marriage ended on a bitter note, with the Beyond Kontrol rapper making several allegations against his ex-wife.

Medikal alleged that Fella Makafui invited the police into their home after he asked his ex-wife's emboldened cousin, who had become a nuisance in the house, to move out.

The rapper maintained his composure when the police arrived, trying his best not to fall into the trap Fella and her family members set.

He also accused his colleague D-Black of leading Fella Makafui astray and teaching her some bad habits. Subsequently, he released a song titled Just in Case and threw jabs at D-Black. Medikal also called the Black Avenue Muzik record label owner "fake" after the latter promoted his concert at the O2 Indigo.

Fella Makafui covers Medikal's name tattoo

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, it appeared that Fella Makafui had finally moved on from her ex-husband as she covered his name tattoo on her arm.

The famous actress tattooed a rose flower over Medikal's name on her left arm. Fella's decision comes amid her ex-husband's rumoured romantic relationship with singer and former Lynx Entertainment signee Eazzy.

In a past interview after their divorce, the actress recounted her love for her ex-husband and said she would never cover or delete his name tattoo on her arm. Medikal had earlier removed a tattoo of Fella on his left arm.

Medikal and Eazzy have been spotted hanging out at public events since the rapper's concert at the 02 Indigo in the UK last year after months of speculation of a secret affair between them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Fella covers Medikal's name tattoo

The video of Fella Makafui covering Medikal's name tattoo on her arm triggered reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Asem nu ay3 sensitive commented:

"Agye ta 😂😂😂😂."

Dr. Emeritus Newday said:

"Wei 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Friends today, enemies tomorrow."

God's Girlfriend commented:

"Then I won't go and do mine again 😂😂😂"

Maame said:

"You go talk true😂😂😂😂."

Bediide Jan commented:

"Why will you even tattoo someone's name on your body? Eei."

Cynthia said:

"He is not valuable anymore 🤪🤣🤣."

Maame commented:

"You go talk true 😂😂😂😂."

Fella Makafui reflects on her year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui reflected on her 2024 with an emotional message on social media.

The actress, whose marriage with Medikal collapsed during the year, recounted some of the numerous challenges she encountered.

Fella Makafui also shared a video showing her looking beautiful as she rocked a beautiful white gown.

