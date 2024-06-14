A video of Abigail's family member reacting to recent developments about the young dancer and Afronita has gone viral

The relative, in a video, explained that the family of the young dancer have kept quiet about several issues

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

Social media is buzzing after Abigail Dromo's relative broke his silence on the recent happenings involving their loved one and her dance partner, Afronita.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page Gossip 24 Avenue, a relative of Abigail, reportedly her uncle, joined a TikTok LIVE using Abigail's official TikTok account to clarify certain issues.

He confessed that he was expecting Afronita to make it public that Abigail was the one who offered Afronita the opportunity to join her audition for Britain's Got Talent.

"There are a lot of things we have kept mute about, and we are cool about it. But my problem is to let people know what happened.

"Don't make it like you held Abigail by hand and helped her get the chance, no."

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions about the recent happenings between Afronita and Abigail.

@AkuaMoose stated:

The two parties involved were trying to be cobras but thank God that the God of AFRONITAAA and Abigail has shut them up...... what would you have gained if they went their separate ways....A and A forever ️️️

@Reinaldo-xg5mx commented:

You ppl should leave this kids alone. There is no need for u ppl to explain to us who got the deal, all wat is important is they are lovely kids. U ppl should not stop their shine

@samuelasiedu4706 added:

If you remember, during the audition, Afronita said it was Abigail's dream, so she would love to help her

@davidamarfo9381 commented:

Dear Afonita and Abigail…Please we have a 37yrs old who gave bus stop boys 30,000gh …But still for his age I believe he is more than 37yrs old

Afronita thanks Ghanaians for their support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support throughout the Britain's Got Talent competition.

In an Instagram post, she highlighted the overwhelming love and encouragement that helped them reach the finale.

The dancer acknowledged the importance of this support in their success, stating that the journey has been life-changing.

