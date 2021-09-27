A prosecutor on the case of the Takoradi woman said she bought the belly in the market

He said the suspect, Josephine Mensah, bought the belly for GH¢30 at the Takoradi Market Circle

He also affirmed that the victim turn suspect was under no stress when she confessed on Friday

Emmanuel Basintale, a prosecutor on the case of Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman at the center of the controversy of the fake pregnancy and kidnapping, claims she bought the belly bump in the market.

3News reports that she bought the belly bump which gave the impression that she was pregnant from the Takoradi Market Circle, at GH¢30

The prosecutor said contrary to what most people are saying, the suspect was not under any form of pressure on Friday, September 24 when she made the confession.

Takoradi woman bought her fake pregnancy at market circle for GH¢30 – Prosecutor Photo credit: AdomFM/Mynewsghana

Basintale also told the court that Josephine’s last visit to the Takoradi Hospital was on Friday, May 21, during which she had been diagnosed with Pelvic Inflammatory Disease after a scan.

Takoradi woman pleads not guilty

Josephine Panyin Mensah pleaded not guilty in court despite claims by the police that she confessed to faking her kidnapping and pregnancy.

She was arraigned before a Takoradi Harbour Circuit Court A in the Western Region.

Josephine was answering charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public

The 27-year-old was granted bail at GH¢50,000 with two sureties and asked by His Honour Michael Cudjoe Ampadu to reappear on Thursday, October 14.

Takoradi woman will be prosecuted for wasting the time of the police

Prior to her appearance in court, the acting Director-General of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori, said Josephine will be prosecuted for faking pregnancy and kidnapping.

According to ACP Ofori, action may be taken against her because she wasted the resources of the police by creating a fake story and sending the police on a fruitless assignment.

He said looking at the development closely, there is a greater possibility that she might appear before the court to face the law.

