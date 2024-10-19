A member of the NDC has allegedly assaulted a communicator of the NPP during a live radio show

In a video making rounds on social media, the NDC rep was captured physically attacking his co-panelist from the NPP

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video expressed disappointment and chastised the NDC communicator for his actions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A communicator of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reportedly assaulted a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A widely circulated footage on social media captured the alleged NDC communicator, identified as Osman, physically attacking his co-panelist from the NPP, named Abdul-Rahman Hudu.

An NDC communicator allegedly assaults an NPP panellist during a live radio discussion. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

It is unclear what triggered the unfortunate incident, however, the duo were engaged in a heated debate on a live radio show, espousing the policies and programmes of their respective political parties on Naagyei FM at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

From the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Osman appeared to have had enough of Abdul-Rahman Hudu's interjections and began to attack him physically.

It took strenuous efforts from the crew at the radio station to separate the two young politicians, with Osman ushered out of the studio.

Ghanaians chastise Osman

Following the emergence of the video on social media, Ghanaians expressed disappointment in the two men, with many chastising Osman for assaulting his co-panelist.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the reactions below:

@Raymond Boasinke said:

"This is unacceptable, no matter the provocation."

@Cornelius Yawson also said:

"He should be sanctioned."

@Tiika Winner commented:

"When you lose the debate you resort to violence smh".

@Goodluck Saeed Sulley also commented:

"Not the way to go....Political communication comes with patience."

NPP ladies wash NDC campaign vehicle

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, some NPP ladies at Sekondi were praised for exhibiting political tolerance.

The women were captured in a viral video washing a campaign vehicle belonging to the NDC.

The car was branded with the images of Lawyer Blay Nyameke Armah, the NDC's parliamentary candidate for Sekondi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh