Former president John Mahama has waded into the controversy surrounding the arrest of Rev Owusu Bempah

He met with Bempah's wife and consoled her following that development

Mahama sympathised with the family and said he would never arrest a man of God

Bempah is known to be one who severely criticises Mahama

Former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has reportedly consoled the wife of Rev Owusu Bempah after his arrest.

Mahama is said to have met Bempah’s wife at the Kumasi Airport where they both were boarding a plane bound for Accra.

In an interview with Kofi Adoma of Angel FM and monitored by YEN.com.gh, an aide to the embattled pastor, Charles Owusu, said the former president was quick to console Bempah’s wife and also sympathised with her husband following his arrest.

According to Owusu, Mahama made it clear to the wife that he holds no grudge against the preacher, and that if he feels that way, she should let him know how he feels about him.

Mahama was also reported to have said that Owusu Bempah had previously peddled a lot of falsehoods about him and even though he had the power to arrest him as president, he never did so because he would not want to touch God’s man.

…..Sorry, I hear that your husband has been arrested. Your husband has peddled a lot of untruths about me but I never for once responded. I had the power to arrest him during my days as president but I will never touch God’s man,” Mahama reportedly said.

Owusu Bempah's arrest

Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, was arrested by the police on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his church premises at Odorkor.

Reports indicated that he was arrested in connection with an attack on some policemen.

Bempah, together with his 'macho' men, had attacked two policemen and disarmed them while they were on duty.

The policemen were said to have initially gone to arrest Owusu Bempah for his attack on repented fetish priestess, Agradaa, but were prevented by some church members and the 'macho' men.

He was initially denied bail and was put in police remand until the appeal of his lawyers overturned that court ruling.

Predicting doom for Mahama

Owusu Bempah is known to be affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and has thus been against Mahama and the NDC.

For instance, before the 2020 General Elections, Owusu Bempah predicted doom for Mahama, and said that he would contest the presidential race and be disgraced.

Mahama lost that election to Akufo-Addo of the NPP.

