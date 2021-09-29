South African social media users are seriously divided as they watch a viral video of a wedding ceremony

The wedding was captured in a video where a bridegroom can be seen dancing and his family is spotted throwing money around as they celebrate

Some people in Mzansi are not impressed with such weddings and they say it’s just a disgrace but some say they would just collect the moolah

A local wedding ceremony is the talk of the town on various social media channels where money is just flying all over the place. In a trending video shared on Twitter, a bridegroom is seen dancing wildly as he just wedded his lovely wife.

However, many people are not so impressed with the fact that money is splashed around on the floor as the guy continues to celebrate his big day.

In the clip, the guy is also joined by women who keep on throwing moolah around and the clip has attracted contrasting reactions from the online family. @KulaniCool uploaded the viral video on the social networking application.

Some social networkers are arguing that these kinds of marriages don’t last while some say the proud family really waited a long for such a beautiful ceremony.

South Africans are reacting to a viral video of a wedding ceremony. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@Sayit7577 said:

“Disgraceful behaviour… I mean, what’s this? So childish… these type of marriages that don’t last.”

@10vious_tshoba said:

“I would've been the money collector.”

@Molebatsiberth said:

“Dope happiness over here, they have indeed been waiting for this moment.”

@JosephCago said:

“I love this culture.”

@Thyprince3rd said:

“Priceless.”

Source: Yen.com.gh