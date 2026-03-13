UCC Mourns 2 Students as Colleagues of the Deceased Visit Accident Scene, Video Evokes Sorrow
- The University of Cape Coast fraternity has paid glowing tribute to the memory of two late students
- This comes as the university management and students wore black and visited the site where one of the students passed away
- Ghanaians who reacted to the video have expressed deep condolences to the grieving families and the university
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Students of the University of Cape Coast have honoured the memory of two of their colleagues.
In this vein, the university community, on Thursday, March 12, in a show of solidarity, wore black in observance of the demise of the two students, Caleb Mensah and Henry, who passed away.
Videos making waves online and sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. Denis Worlanyo Aheto, members of the Governing Council, staff and university students going to the scene where one of the students, Caleb, lost his life in an accident.
A deeply moving moment was observed when a minute of silence was held for the departed students, both of whom were from the School of Business.
Hymns were also sung at the scene where one of the students passed.
Prof. Denis Worlanyo Aheto, in a statement, expressed his deepest condolences to all affected.
He stated that investigations are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the deaths to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.
Details of passing of two UCC students
Caleb Mensah, popularly known as Paywa, a Level 200 student of UCC, died on Thursday, March 5, after being hit by a shuttle on the Sandwich Lecture Theatre road.
He had taken a motorbike to go back for his student identification card, but was unfortunately knocked down by the vehicle.
Although the cause of Henry's death was not disclosed, reports that cannot be independently verified by YEN.com.gh indicate that the student reportedly drowned at sea.
At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 3,000 views and 10 comments.
Reverend D.Y. Donkoh loses church in a fire incident months after arrest over Shatta Wale doom prophecy
Watch the TikTok video below:
UCC mourns two students
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have expressed deep condolences to the grieving family and the university fraternity as a whole.
Piero commented:
“Them walking there won’t change anything. We should see repairs made to the road and the archaic use of student IDs replaced with a modernised method.”
Mr.nonames opined:
“Them walking there won’t change anything. We should see repairs made to the road and the archaic use of student IDs replaced with a modernised method like biometrics. They should show actions, not words.”
SIR REX stated:
“My question is how many people genuinely loved the guy in UCC? May his soul rest in peace.”
Abenoura Imports stated:
“Hmmm. The same road that leads to our lecture room where we learn to better our lives took the life of our brother. RIP brother.”
University of Ghana student dies
Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that University of Ghana, Legon student Mawutor Kwame Dedey had died.
He died on November 14, 2025, with his demise confirmed in a statement from his family a few days later.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.