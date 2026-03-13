The University of Cape Coast fraternity has paid glowing tribute to the memory of two late students

This comes as the university management and students wore black and visited the site where one of the students passed away

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have expressed deep condolences to the grieving families and the university

Students of the University of Cape Coast have honoured the memory of two of their colleagues.

In this vein, the university community, on Thursday, March 12, in a show of solidarity, wore black in observance of the demise of the two students, Caleb Mensah and Henry, who passed away.

Videos making waves online and sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. Denis Worlanyo Aheto, members of the Governing Council, staff and university students going to the scene where one of the students, Caleb, lost his life in an accident.

A deeply moving moment was observed when a minute of silence was held for the departed students, both of whom were from the School of Business.

Hymns were also sung at the scene where one of the students passed.

Prof. Denis Worlanyo Aheto, in a statement, expressed his deepest condolences to all affected.

He stated that investigations are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the deaths to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

Details of passing of two UCC students

Caleb Mensah, popularly known as Paywa, a Level 200 student of UCC, died on Thursday, March 5, after being hit by a shuttle on the Sandwich Lecture Theatre road.

He had taken a motorbike to go back for his student identification card, but was unfortunately knocked down by the vehicle.

Although the cause of Henry's death was not disclosed, reports that cannot be independently verified by YEN.com.gh indicate that the student reportedly drowned at sea.

UCC mourns two students

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have expressed deep condolences to the grieving family and the university fraternity as a whole.

Piero commented:

“Them walking there won’t change anything. We should see repairs made to the road and the archaic use of student IDs replaced with a modernised method.”

Mr.nonames opined:

“Them walking there won’t change anything. We should see repairs made to the road and the archaic use of student IDs replaced with a modernised method like biometrics. They should show actions, not words.”

SIR REX stated:

“My question is how many people genuinely loved the guy in UCC? May his soul rest in peace.”

Abenoura Imports stated:

“Hmmm. The same road that leads to our lecture room where we learn to better our lives took the life of our brother. RIP brother.”

