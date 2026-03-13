The Ghanaian media personality, Vim Lady, has sent a strong message to the wife of Vincent Ekow Assafuah amid TikToker Lopez's saga

This came after Dr Charis added her voice to the ongoing controversy between her husband and Lopez that has caught public attention

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo had earlier debunked the speculations, denying the content creator and threatening to sue her

The outspoken journalist, Afia Pokua, widely known as Vim Lady, has sent advice to the wife of Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Dr Charis, amid her husband’s banter with TikToker Lopez.

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, following the private wedding of Vincent Ekow Assafuah and his lover, Dr Charis, a popular Ghanaian TikTok star named Lopez surfaced on social media with an allegation against the politician.

According to her, the NPP MP entered her DM a few months before his wedding, and they even went on a date. She claimed she was excited because she thought their alleged relationship might lead to marriage, believing that she had met a good man.

Lopez said she was thrilled to see footage of Vincent Ekow Assafuah rocking his kente as he married the love of his life, which made her believe the MP was dating Dr Charis during the time of their date.

The TikToker, who was believed to be heartbroken, shared some screenshots from her conversation with Ekow Assafuah as proof of her claims.

She added that the politician even asked her to sleep over during one of their meetings, but she turned him down because she did not like the idea. According to Lopez, she has now blocked the MP.

The TikToker's rant sparked massive reactions on social media as many observers questioned her intentions for calling the MP out.

Vincent Ekow Assafuah speaks on Lopez's allegations

In a phone conversation with media personality Blakk Rasta on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Vincent denied claims of dealing with Lopez and that she had peddled falsehoods on social media.

The Old Tafo MP noted that he had never messaged the TikTok personality and that he had no knowledge of the screenshots of their purported chats on social media.

He said, "First and foremost, let me indicate that I have not dealt with anybody like that. What has been put out there is palpable falsehood. It has nothing to do with the truth. I have not entered into her DM." "I have not exchanged any messages with her whatsoever. I don't know where she got those screenshots from."

The NPP politician also detailed his recent conversation with Lopez after her videos went viral and hinted at taking legal action against her.

Vincent Ekow Assafuah's wife speaks on saga

Amid the brouhaha, Vincent Ekow Assafuah's wife shared a video addressing the ongoing discussion.

According to her, she had been moving from one blog to another to gather information about the controversy, just like many other social media users.

“A gossip, a kokonsa person, does not care whether the gist is about them or not; they will still want information,” she said while laughing.

"I have been going from blog to blog to find more details about the controversy. I was like, eh, she said he met her, eh? And also what is my husband, the honourable, also saying?” she added.

Vincent Assafuah's wife further explained that after going through several reports online, she believed some details surrounding the issue still appeared unclear.

“I have now investigated the trend, and I have the gist. Since it is about me, you have to pass through the back door and come and take the gist,” she said jokingly.

According to her, the story circulating online looked confusing because the information coming from different sides did not always match.

“The gist will be more entertaining because some information about the story seems to be missing. When you look at both sides, some information does not match, so it makes it difficult to know the truth,” she said.

Vim Lady advises Vincent Ekow Assafuah's wife

In a post shared by Vim Lady on her official Facebook page, the media personality advised Dr Charis to be careful with her appearances on social media due to her husband's status.

According to her, not every banter on the internet requires a response, claiming her reaction to Vincent Ekow Assafuah and Lopez’s controversy added relevance to a situation that would have been silently settled.

“Someone should advise Hon's wife that, for her sake and for the sake of her husband's public service life, she should be careful of how to use social media. Not everything requires a response,” she said.

“She and her husband have a 'big life' ahead, and she should not leave behind digital footprints that can come back and hunt her or her husband. The video is giving additional relevance and attention to an issue that needs to be dealt with quietly or even ignored,” she added.

TikToker Lopez apologises to Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the TikToker Lopez has rendered an unqualified apology to the MP, claiming she feared for her life due to the numerous threats from people she believed to be his followers.

She further promised to remain quiet should any information about the controversy pop up.

Lopez's apology sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions.

