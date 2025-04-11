Oboy Siki, in a video, shared his opposition to Lil Win and Dr Likee's recent collaboration on a project

The veteran actor stated that Lil Win and Dr Likee's collaboration would completely collapse the Kumawood movie industry

Oboy Siki vowed to make it his lifetime mission to ensure that Lil Win and Dr Likee never reunite

Veteran Kumawood actor Nana Kofi Agyeman, popularly known as Oboy Siki, has expressed his opposition to his colleagues Lil Win and Dr Likee's recent collaboration.

In an interview on Kumasi-based TV station, Royal TV, the controversial actor stated that Lil Win and Dr Likee's collaboration would completely collapse the Kumawood movie industry.

Oboy Siki shared that he was against Lil Win and Dr Likee's reunion and vowed to make it his lifetime mission to end his two colleagues' newfound friendship.

He said:

"They (Lil Win and Dr Likee) want to collapse the movie business with what they are doing. I am saying it today for everyone to hear that I will never allow them to reunite as long as I am alive. They will only do so when I pass away."

The actor claimed that he was against the movie industry's progress and was determined to do anything to ensure that it collapsed.

Oboy Siki noted that he would do anything possible to ensure that Lil Win and Dr Likee would never peacefully co-exist within the Kumawood movie industry.

He explained that he had no personal beef with both Lil Win and Dr Likee, but he would never allow the two comic actors to become friends.

The veteran actor claimed that he had prayed to God to end his colleagues' reunion and collapse the movie business because of some things he saw after starting his acting career and the behaviours of some individuals in the Kumawood movie scene.

He declined to mention the names of the alleged actors but noted that some directors and producers were creating problems within the industry.

Oboy Siki's remarks come after Dr Likee and Lil Win squashed their rumoured beef and collaborated for the first time in years on a project. Videos showed the two comic actors engaging in friendly conversations while they filmed on set in Kumasi.

In a recent interview with Papa J of Poleeno Multimedia, Dr Likee explained the reasons behind his collaboration with Lil Win despite their past issues.

He noted that his and the Wezzy Empire boss' collaboration was a show of unity and that it would help bring massive investments into the Kumawood movie industry.

Below is the video of Oboy Siki speaking about Lil Win and Dr Likee's reunion:

Reactions to Siki's remarks about Likee, Wezzy

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Dickson commented:

"People don’t understand this man, they think he bad person 😁😁."

ska_anim said:

"He is not playing. It’s a serious matter."

Zgyotekisess wrote:

"Are you God? This man is very funny 😆."

MC Kay bee commented:

"Haha, perhaps he has called both Dr Likee and Lil Win and told them that he’s going to say this on TV."

