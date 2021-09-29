Ghanaian co-founder of iconic fashion enterprise, Studio 189, Abrima Erwiah, is the new director at Parsons School of Design

She begins her role this month and will be launching the institute, creating new programming, conducting research, among others

Before her recent appointment, Erwiah was teaching both undergraduate and masters level courses on fashion design at Parsons

Ghanaian entrepreneur and co-founder of Studio 189, Abrima Erwiah, has been appointed director of the Parsons School of Design's newly formed Joseph and Gail Gromek Institute of Fashion Business.

As part of her new role, Erwiah will be launching the institute, creating new programming, conducting research, and developing new endeavours.

In a statement issued by her, she said ''her goal is to create a centre of learning excellence that goes beyond any border or traditional way of thinking and disrupts the fashion industry in every possible way,'' Fashion United.com quoted Erwiah.

Ghana’s Abrima Erwiah who Co-founded Fashion Brand Studio 189 Now Director at Parsons. Photo credit: LuxuryVipUsa

Source: Twitter

Aim

Besides aiming to lead the charge in the evolution of the fashion industry, Erwiah will help prepare the next generation of leaders in the fashion business by operating across-pollinates hub that cross-pollinates across the industry and that creates hybrid programmes across disciplines.

As the director of the art and design college, she plans to work with the best in tech, sustainability, business, design, law, media, manufacturing, retail and more to achieve her goals.

Joining Parsons

The institute was created by means of an 8.5-million-dollar endowment from Joseph Gromek, the former president and CEO of Warnaco Group, and his wife Gail, making it the largest gift of Parsons in the institutions 123-year history.

Erwiah, based between Ghana's capital Accra and New York, joined Parsons in 2019 and teaches undergraduate and graduate-level courses on fashion design.

Working experience

She has had a successful career as owner of Studio 189, a collective brand she co-founded with actress Rosario Dawson to produce apparel from Africa for men, women, and children.

Besides featuring at the New York Fashion Week show, Erwiah has an impressive resume, having worked at Bottega Veneta, Cesar Paciotti, Hermès, and John Lobb.

Erwiah is committed to diversity and equity, an issue the fashion industry has been reckoning with since the civil rights protests of 2020, making her the perfect fit for the job.

Source: Yen.com.gh