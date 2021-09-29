Hassacas Ladies have been drawn in Group A of the CAF Women's Champions League

They will face Wadi Degla, AS Mande and Malabo Kings

Hasaacas Ladies qualified to the tournament after winning the WAFU Zone B championship

Ghana women league champions, Hasaacas Ladies, have been drawn in Group A of the CAF Women's Champions League held in Egypt on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The treble winners have been paired alongside Egypt's Wadi Degla, Equatorial Guinea's Malabo Kings and AS Mande of Mali.

The Confederation of African Football, confirmed the opponents of Hasaacas Ladies on their official Twitter page as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Hasaacas Ladies qualified for the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League after winning the WAFU Zine B championship, beating Nigeria champions River Angels.

The Western giants won the Ghana women's league and the FA Cup before adding the WAFU trophy to their list of titles in 2021.

"Coach Yussif Basigi will be presented with fresh challenge between November 5 and November 19 when the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League takes place at Egypt’s capital of Cairo," wrote the club on their official website.

"The Ghanaian Champions snatched the first slot to the tournament following an emphatic 3-1 victory against Nigeria’s Rivers Angels FC, a side that will also be competing in the tournament.

"Hasaacas Ladies will begin the campaign against Malabo Kings on November 5, 2021."

Meanwhile, Group A has Vihiga Queens of Kenya, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, ASFAR of Morocco and Rivers Angels of Nigeria.

The CAF Women's Champions League will be held in Egypt from November 5, 2021 to November 19, 2021.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's Women Premier League Champions, Hasaacas Ladies, have just won the maiden edition of the Wafu Zone B Women's Champions League qualifier.

They beat their counterparts from Nigeria, Rivers Angels 3-1 to secure the first ever title on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Stade Champroux.

The victory will feel special as the Ladies lost their first game in the tourney to Rivers Angels and rallied to the finals with wins over AS Police from Niger Read, and Union Sportive des Forces Armees from Burkina Faso.

