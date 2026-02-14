Alvaro Arbeloa delivered a sharp, ironic comment aimed at Hansi Flick following Barcelona’s 4-0 Copa del Rey defeat to Atlético Madrid

The Real Madrid manager emphasised the importance of squad depth, insisting every player had to be ready to step in at a club of this stature

Arbeloa drew on his own experience at the club to handle criticism calmly, highlighting his steady approach amid high expectations

Thursday night marked a memorable evening in Spanish football, even though neither Real Madrid nor Alvaro Arbeloa was directly involved in the action on the pitch.

Instead, attention shifted to the Real Madrid manager following a comment he made about Barcelona’s heavy 4-0 loss to Atlético Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

The moment of irony began with German manager Hansi Flick, who had been asked before the match about his team’s relatively straightforward path in the competition, which included fixtures against lower-division sides.

Flick responded with a tongue-in-cheek remark: “Ask Real Madrid,” a reminder of their shock exit at the hands of Real Albacete in the quarterfinals.

Arbeloa later used a journalist’s question at his own press conference — regarding whether Barcelona seemed more vulnerable — to deliver a pointed response. Without elaboration, he stated,

“There’s nothing to say about the match. Ask Barcelona and Flick.”

The remark, short but sharp, highlighted the subtle competitiveness that underpins the interactions between Spain’s top managers and reflected Arbeloa’s understanding of football’s intricate psychological battles.

Managing depth and expectations at Real Madrid

As World Soccer Talk reported, Arbeloa also spoke at length about his approach to squad management at Real Madrid, a club renowned for assembling world-class talent.

While it may appear that players like Kylian Mbappé or Vinícius are automatic starters, Arbeloa emphasised that selection is about context, readiness, and form rather than reputation.

“The 11 I choose for a match are the best for that day. Then there are 15 more players, and as a friend likes to say, ‘here the worst is as good as the rest.’ Everyone understands that opportunities will come, so the squad must keep working hard. I consider myself lucky — I like all the players to feel important.”

The manager also addressed the scrutiny he faces in a high-pressure environment where fan expectations are immense.

Drawing on his experience as a former Real Madrid player, Arbeloa said that criticism is part of the job, and familiarity with the club allows him to manage it calmly.

“I’m new in this chair, but not at Real Madrid. Very few things surprise me,” he noted, underlining his steadiness in the face of public pressure.

