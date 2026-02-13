A victim of Yaytseslav's adventures has reportedly been hospitalised after discovering her appearance in the controversial videos

The young lady is alleged to have attempted to end her life after seeing her encounter with the supposed Russian man online

Yaytseslav's videos, capturing his private moments with some Ghanaian women, have been trending online since Thursday, February 12, 2026

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

One of the victims in the trending Yaytseslav videos has been left devastated after realising that her images have gone viral.

Videos of Yaytseslav, a man who claims to be Russian, in private moments with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the videos showed him moving around Accra Mall, interacting with female shoppers and other passersby he encountered on the streets.

A victim in a Russian man Yaytseslav's adventures is reportedly hospitalised after her video went viral. Photo source: @yaytseslav2

Source: TikTok

He would later invite them to his apartment and record their conversations and escapades with his Meta glasses to share online without their permission.

Russian man Yaytseslav's escapades with Ghanaian women

In many instances, he was able to convince the Ghanaian ladies to exchange their phone numbers with him before convincing them to visit his residence later, all of which he records to put online.

After their escapades, he uploaded his content on TikTok, YouTube, and Telegram, where he has a private channel.

Excerpts of his videos appear on TikTok and YouTube, while the full content can be accessed on the private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

At first, many people wondered who the infamous Russian man really was until vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who was among the first to blow the whistle on Yaytseslav's activities, unveiled his identity on social media.

He shared videos of the man with his face showing as he and a lady went to his apartment after a public outing.

The Facebook video showing Yaytselav's full identity amid the controversy is below:

Lady's encounter with Russian man Yaytseslav

In one of the videos, a young lady with braided hair, wearing a black T-shirt, is interacting with Yaytseslav, claiming that he looked like her friend.

"I know you from somewhere," she said.

Yaytseslay responded that he was from Russia and asked her to come and see him in the evening.

She agreed and asked for the man's contact, saying:

"Give me your number, I’ll text you."

Fast forward to the evening, and the lady, who told Yaytseslav she was 22 years old, was in his room.

Obviously, she did not know her encounter was being recorded for distribution on social media later.

Yaytseslay's TikTok page displays thumbnails of videos of his encounters with some women. Photo source: @yaytseslav2

Source: TikTok

Yaytseslav's victim allegedly hospitalised amid video

After realising that she was prominently featured in the Yaytseslav videos conversation, the young woman is said to have attempted to take her life.

According to comedian Ajeezay, who shared the new information on his Facebook page, the young lady was caught during her attempt on Friday morning, February 13, 2026.

She was reportedly rushed to the hospital and was said to be receiving treatment at the time of our report.

Two ladies refuse Russian man Yaytseslav's advances

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that not all the Ghanaian ladies Yaytseslav encountered gave in to his advances, like the two he met at the Accra Mall in another video that went viral on social media.

He complimented their looks and told them he was from Russia, but was interrupted by one of the women, indicating that her sister was married before he unsuccessfully attempted to give them his contact information

Source: YEN.com.gh