Manchester City could suffer a major setback in their Premier League title pursuit as the battle with Arsenal heats up

One of Pep Guardiola’s key men is reportedly facing a possible suspension after allegedly casting doubt on the integrity of match officials

City sit four points behind Mikel Arteta’s side following Arsenal’s slip-up against Brentford, with just 13 matches remaining in the campaign

Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, simply known as Rodri, has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following his explosive remarks about referees after the 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner now faces the possibility of suspension at a crucial stage of the season.

Rodri risks a suspension following his comments after Man City's 2-2 draw with Tottenham on February 1, 2026. Photo by Visionhaus.

Why Rodri faces potential ban

The controversy stems from City’s visit to north London on February 1, 2026. Pep Guardiola’s men led 2-0 at halftime before Dominic Solanke struck twice to rescue a point for Spurs.

The equaliser sparked debate after it was ruled that Solanke had not fouled Marc Guehi in the build-up.

Rodri did not hide his frustration. Speaking after the match, he questioned the neutrality of officials.

“I know we won too much and the people don’t want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral, and for me, honestly, it’s not fair. It’s not fair because we work so hard in these situations, and now to make these decisions, we have to move on.”

Those words have now led to formal action. In a statement released on Friday, February 13, the FA confirmed the charge.

"Manchester City’s Rodri has been charged with misconduct in relation to comments that he made after their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday February 1, 2026.

It’s alleged that the midfielder acted in an improper manner during a post-match media interview by making comments that imply bias and or question the integrity of a match official and or match officials, contrary to FA Rule 3.1."

The midfielder has until Wednesday, February 18, to respond. According to The Independent, the case will be reviewed by an independent panel, with suspension among the possible outcomes.

Rodri and Antoine Semenyo will be instrumental in Man City's chase for Premier League glory this season. Photo by Copa.

How long will Rodri be banned

No clear precedent exists for how long any punishment could last, though past cases offer some guidance.

According to Metro, in 2023, Jürgen Klopp received a two-match ban, Jose Mourinho in 2015 served one match, while Arsene Wenger was handed a three-match suspension for separate offences in 2018. Hence, there is a possibility that Rodri could suffer a similar fate.

Meanwhile, should Rodri suffer a suspension, it would be a significant blow for the Sky Blues in the race for the Premier League crown. City trails Arsenal by four points after the Gunners drew with Brentford.

Both sides are also preparing to meet in the Carabao Cup final on March 22, adding further weight to the situation.

Last season, City struggled during Rodri’s injury spell, underlining his value in midfield.

As the title battle tightens, the decision on his case could influence the closing weeks of the campaign.

