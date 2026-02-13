American streamer, IShowSpeed, has expressed his excitement after finding out he is fully Ghanaian and holds dual citizenship

This came after Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa gifted him a Ghanaian passport after his recent tour of Africa

IShowSpeed’s unexpected reaction to the saga sparked massive reactions on social media, as many users shared their views

American streamer, Darren Watkins Jnr, widely known as IShowSpeed, has made headlines again as he celebrates his Ghanaian citizenship following his livestream tour in Africa.

On January 26, 2026, IShowSpeed visited Ghana as part of his livestream tour to Africa after experiencing the rich culture of other countries, including Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, and others.

Foreign Affairs ministry approves IShowSpeed's Ghanaian passport

Following his stream in Ghana, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that his ministry had approved the issuance of a passport to IShowSpeed after visiting the country.

He noted that the ministry had decided following discussions with renowned YouTuber Wode Maya and other stakeholders.

“@wode_maya following our discussions and subsequent confirmation of the irrefutable ties of IShowSpeed to Ghana, I am pleased to inform you and our compatriots that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the issuance of a Ghanaian passport to IShowSpeed."

Okudzeto Ablakwa also applauded the tourism ambassador for his immense contribution to the promotion of Ghana and the African continent.

"Keep making our great nation, Ghana, and our beloved African continent proud. Ghana celebrates you both - you remain our worthy ambassadors, and we are ever so delighted to have granted you a diplomatic passport last year. For God, country, and continent."

IShowSpeed expresses excitement over Ghanaian passport

Speaking on his livestream on Thursday, February 12, 2026, IShowSpeed expressed joy of being a Ghanaian as he currently holds a dual citizenship.

“What!! I hold two passports now, USA and Ghana. I am fully a Ghanaian,” he said in amazement.

The streamer, who was in disbelief, took to the internet for confirmation.

He shouted and jumped in excitement, further searching the countries he could visit using his new Ghanaian passport.

Watch the Instagram video of IShowSpeed reacting to his dual citizenship below (explicit language warning):

Reactions to IShowSpeed's passport excitement

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following IShowSpeed's reaction.

Kwesi wrote:

“His facial expressions are something else.”

Solomon wrote:

“Ghana has really outsmarted all the African countries; they have really milked this tour.”

Akua wrote:

“Ghana is the motherland and the centre of the world.”

Philip wrote:

“Indeed, Ghana made a smart move.”

The X post of Wode Maya’s reaction to IShowSpeed's passport controversy is below:

Controversy over IShowSpeed receiving Ghanaian passport

The gesture of Okudzeto Ablakwa sparked outrage on social media as some Ghanaians, including the GHOne TV presenter, Lily Mohammed, blasted him.

“Wonyɛ serious? Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, you were somebody that we had high expectations of. You shove a Ghanaian passport into the hands of somebody who comes, who is streaming, who is embarking on his own personal thing. For what achievement? What has he done for Ghana other than coming to sit on our jollof?" the journalist queried.

Others reportedly stated that some citizens of Ghana were struggling to get a passport, but IShowSpeed had received his on a seeming silver platter.

Wode Maya's reactions to IShowSpeed's passport controversy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the reaction of the Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, to the controversy that popped up after Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the passport to IShowSpeed.

He ignored the rant on social media and praised the Foreign Affairs Minister for agreeing to his request, and encouraged the American streamer to visit Ghana anytime to enjoy his new citizen status.

