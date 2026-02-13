Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the ruling NDC, has urged party supporters yet to receive appointments to be patient and calm

He acknowledged frustrations among members over limited opportunities, emphasising that the party is committed to operating a lean government

Asiedu Nketia further advised members to avoid public criticism and to use internal channels to address any grievances

The Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has appealed to party supporters who are yet to receive appointments to remain calm and exercise patience.

He emphasised that appointments under the current administration, led by President John Mahama, are limited.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC, urges supporters to remain calm over appointments. Photo credit: Johnson Asiedu Nketia/Facebook.

According to the NDC national chairman, it is not possible for the President to grant appointments to every member of the party, due to their commitment to operating a lean government.

Speaking to party faithful at Winneba in the Effutu Constituency as part of his nationwide thank-you tour on Thursday, 12 February 2026, Asiedu Nketia acknowledged the frustrations expressed by some members over the lack of opportunities to serve in President Mahama's government.

He, however, assured them that their concerns are understood and appreciated by the party leadership.

“I am aware that some of you are unhappy because you did not receive an appointment upon our return to power. This is understandable. It is the reason why I am embarking on this ‘Thank You Tour, to explain these issues for your understanding,” he said.

“The challenge is that, given the number of appointments the constitution permits President Mahama to make, not all members of the NDC can be accommodated. So please be patient. There is no need to be angry with the party.”

Asiedu Nketia further cautioned party members against resorting to anger or public criticism over the lack of appointments.

He urged them to use established internal channels to seek redress for any grievances they may have.

Tema Central NDC executives lock NHIS office

Meanwhile, some disgruntled executives of the National Democratic Congress in the Tema Central Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have locked up the offices of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in protest against what they describe as an unfair appointment process.

Led by the Constituency Chairman, Benjamin Ims Djakumah, the action follows rising dissatisfaction over recent appointments to the NHIS and other public institutions within the constituency.

Executives claim appointments were made without consultation and failed to recognise their sacrifices during the 2024 elections.

Addressing the media, Chairman Djakumah said the constituency leadership is deeply unhappy with what he described as a recurring pattern of neglect of the executives who worked tirelessly for the NDC's victory in the 2024 elections.

President John Mahama's appointee urges NDC grassroots to remain patient over appointments. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Mahama appointee pleads with NDC supporters

YEN.com.gh reported previously that a presidential staffer at the Jubilee House, Beatrice Annangfio, had appealed to grassroots supporters of the NDC to remain calm over delays in appointments and employment opportunities.

She assured them that the government’s four-year mandate allows time for inclusion and opportunities.

The presidential staffer cited personal experiences and pressure in public service as reasons for the delays.

