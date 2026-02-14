INTERPOL has permanently deleted the Red Notice against former Ghanaian Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The deletion followed findings that the notice had a political character and didn't meet INTERPOL's rules

Ofori-Atta remains sought by Ghanaian authorities despite being in the US for medical care

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has indicated that INTERPOL’s Commission for the Control of Files (CCF) has permanently deleted the Red Notice issued against former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

A statement issued by the OSP indicated that the deletion came after INTERPOL determined that the notice did not comply with INTERPOL’s rules since a political character was involved.

In a statement dated February 13, 2026, the lawyer for the former Finance Minister, Justice Kusi-Minkah Premo, announced that the CCF, during its 135th session held on February 4, 2026, concluded on the matter and ordered that the notice be deleted permanently from INTERPOL’s files.

The statement added that the CCF after thorough examination found that the data registered by the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) of Ghana did not meet INTERPOL’s rules and should be removed from the organisation’s information system.

A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition or similar legal action. While not an international arrest warrant, it often carries significant reputational and travel implications for the individual concerned.

The deletion of the Red Notice means that Mr. Ofori-Atta’s details will no longer appear in INTERPOL’s database, and member countries will not act on the withdrawn alert.

Ofori-Atta wanted in Ghana

Ken Ofori-Atta served as Ghana’s Finance Minister from 2017 until early 2024 under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure.

Ofori-Atta wanted by Attorney-General Ken Ofori-Atta is wanted by the Attorney-General and the Office of the Special Prosecutor for offences related to the SML Deal, National Cathedral project, among others.

He has been in the US seeking medical care for a long-standing illness. His lawyers promised that he would return to Ghana, but recent developments show that the former Finance Minister may not return to the jurisdiction.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, on June 2, 2025, officially triggered a process for an INTERPOL red notice, potentially subjecting former Ken Ofori-Atta to international arrest and extradition.

This came after Ofori-Atta failed to honour multiple invitations from the OSP for questioning in relation to ongoing corruption investigations.

