Barcelona were swept aside 4-0 by Atletico Madrid, conceding all four goals before half-time in a damaging Copa del Rey semi-final first leg

Hansi Flick delivered a strong dressing-room message, criticising his side’s lack of spirit, intensity, and competitive edge in Madrid

With the second leg still to come, Barcelona must quickly regroup ahead of a crucial La Liga clash with Girona as the title race remains finely balanced

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Last Thursday night proved a bruising experience for Barcelona, who were thrashed 4-0 by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final.

The Catalan side were second best from the outset at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, conceding four goals before the interval in a devastating first-half display from the hosts.

Hansi Flick hits out at Barcelona squad after 4-0 loss to Atletico Madrid. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Flashscore, the damage was done inside 45 minutes, leaving Barcelona with a daunting task ahead of the return leg in March.

Flick delivers stern dressing-room warning

According to Barca Universal, head coach Hansi Flick did not mask his frustration behind closed doors.

While he avoided publicly criticising his players after the final whistle in Madrid, the German tactician adopted a far more uncompromising tone the following day.

Less than 24 hours after the heavy defeat, Flick gathered his squad before training and delivered a frank assessment of their performance.

He reportedly told the players that their first-half display lacked spirit, urgency, and the hunger to compete. In contrast, he pointed to the intensity shown by Atletico Madrid, who pressed aggressively, won duels, and imposed themselves physically from the first whistle.

Lamine Yamal and his teammates struggled against Atletico Madrid. Image credit: Juan Manuel

Source: Getty Images

Moreover, sources close to the dressing room suggest Flick made it clear that such a performance falls well below the standards expected of a side chasing silverware.

With a place in the final within touching distance before kick-off, he could not comprehend how his team approached the contest without the required edge against opponents renowned for battling for every ball.

Barcelona's focus shifts to Girona test

Despite the stern words, Flick is keen to ensure the setback does not derail the wider campaign. He urged his squad to respond immediately and turn their attention to Monday’s crucial La Liga encounter against Girona FC.

With the domestic title race finely poised, there is little margin for error. Flick reportedly emphasised that the defeat should serve as a harsh lesson rather than a lasting blow, reminding his players that their ambitions this season remain very much alive.

Interestingly, the coach had struck a far calmer note in his post-match press conference, choosing not to single out individuals or openly criticise the team.

However, after reviewing footage and analysing the costly errors from the opening period, he decided a stronger internal message was necessary.

Barcelona now face a defining spell. A response against Girona could steady the ship, but the memory of that dismal first half in Madrid will linger as they prepare for the decisive second leg.

Barcelona player ratings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published a detailed breakdown of the Barcelona players’ performance ratings following their crushing 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

It was a night to forget for several members of the squad, with many receiving brutally low scores after a chaotic first-half collapse at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Source: YEN.com.gh