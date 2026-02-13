Federico Valverde signalled he could leave Real Madrid in the summer if Alvaro Arbeloa stayed in charge

Manchester United emerged as the frontrunners to sign the Uruguayan midfielder in a high-profile summer transfer

Valverde prioritised joining a club where he felt valued, setting the stage for intense negotiations at Old Trafford

Federico Valverde has reportedly made it clear to Real Madrid that he could be on the move to Manchester United this summer if Alvaro Arbeloa remains in charge.

Since he was promoted to the Madrid first team in 2018/19, the 27-year-old has appeared in 356 matches, scoring 33 goals.

Federico Valverde reportedly wants to leave Real Madrid this summer. Image credit: Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

Valverde has also lifted multiple trophies during his time with Los Blancos, including three La Liga honours and two Champions League titles.

However, the Uruguayan midfielder is said to be increasingly frustrated with the Spanish Arbeloa's methods and has already conveyed his concerns to the Real Madrid hierarchy.

Valverde’s frustration with Arbeloa

As stated by Football 365, sources close to Valverde claim that the midfielder is unhappy at the prospect of working under Arbeloa for another season.

The report suggests that Valverde believes the manager’s approach and internal management style are at odds with what the squad needs to thrive.

This growing dissatisfaction has reportedly prompted him to take a firm stance that if Arbeloa stays, he intends to request a transfer during the summer window.

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid. Image credit: Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

The Uruguay international feels strongly that his ambitions and the team’s needs are not being matched by the current managerial setup.

According to insiders, he wants to join a club where his role is respected and where he can contribute significantly on the pitch, rather than remain in an environment that he considers misaligned with his professional goals.

Valverde could join Manchester United

Meanwhile, the Premier League side, which invested over £200 million on five new players last summer, including Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon, and Senne Lammens, is exploring potential additions for the 2026/27 season.

Despite a rocky start under Ruben Amorim, who was sacked on 1 January, the team’s form has improved significantly under interim manager Michael Carrick, as the BBC noted.

With United expected to secure Champions League football next season, strengthening the midfield is a top priority.

According to Football 365, preliminary talks have taken place between Manchester United and Valverde’s representatives. The club values his experience and believes the Uruguay international would fit seamlessly into the Premier League, particularly in high-pressure matches.

Should Arbeloa remain at Real Madrid and Valverde pursue his transfer, the summer could see intense negotiations, with Manchester United prepared to make a significant offer to secure his signature.

