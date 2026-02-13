The trending Russian man, Yaytseslav, approached a well-to-do Ghanaian lady identified as Kimberly at Loxwood in Accra

Despite complimenting her and asking to see her in the evening, Kimberly calmly and confidently rejected his proposal

The viral video has sparked reactions online, with many praising the Ghanaian woman for setting clear boundaries

The Russian man who has been trending online for boldly approaching Ghanaian women, known as Yaytseslav, has popped up again in another viral video.

This time, however, things did not go the way many may have expected.

In the clip making rounds on social media, Yaytseslav is seen walking up to a Ghanaian lady identified as Kimberly at Loxwood in Accra.

Kimberly looked calm and confident as she parked her Jaguar and took some bags out of her trunk.

She appeared to have just arrived from somewhere, especially after she mentioned that she was from New York.

She later clarified that although she is from New York, she currently lives in Ghana.

The Russian man started with casual questions, asking where she lived and whether she stayed in the area.

At one point, he even asked her to order a Bolt ride for him to Marina Mall. Kimberly obliged without any drama.

As the conversation continued, he told her he would like to see her again in the evening.

Kimberly noticed a woman standing nearby and quickly asked if that was his wife. He replied that he was alone.

Kimberly rejected Yaytseslav's date proposal

When she further asked why he wanted to see her later, he said he simply wanted to know her better and complimented her appearance, telling her she looked great.

Kimberly did not raise her voice or create a scene. She simply declined.

When he asked if she was married, she said she was not, but still made it clear she was not interested.

He then handed her his business card and asked her to text him on WhatsApp.

Netizens reacted to Yaytseslav's rejection

The video has since generated reactions, with many people praising Kimberly for how respectfully and confidently she handled the situation.

Check out some comments below:

Motionboy commented:

"This Russian dude had his way with poor women, but immediately got rejected by a well-to-do woman. Avoid poor women by all costs, their loyalty is zero, like their bank balance."

Arieh commented:

"This was the only girl who said NO to him. So you see, it’s about lack of contentment from those many African girls."

Annette Asare commented:

"Kim was definitely in a good mood to entertain him because the Kim I know ."

omo lya Nurse commented:

"Exactly my point is just those classless ladies from the trenches he’s taking advantage of by offering them little money or making fake promises to them…he just couldn’t beat this girl with a jaguar ride."

Petra Regulus commented:

"Just look at how earning your own money and sticking to your grind as a woman saved this lady from embarrassment, unlike others. Financial dependence makes it harder to say 'no,' simply because lacking your own resources limits your ability to make independent decisions."

Johan's viral video criticising a driver’s love proposal has sparked online debate. Photo credit: Milko/Getty Images, Johan Wiredu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Source: YEN.com.gh