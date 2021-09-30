A video of a young girl assisting her mother to sell charcoal by the roadside is causing a great stir on social media

Wendy Shay, who referred to the lady as an 'angel', wants social media users to help her locate the girl

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the most interesting reactions that were shared under the video

A young Ghanaian girl who is yet to be identified has inspired many social media users as a video of her helping her mother arrange charcoal for sale surfaced on social media.

The video went so viral that it caught the attention of famous Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay, who was so impressed that she described the girl as an 'angel'.

Wendy Shay, on her verified Twitter handle, posted a video of the girl and indicated that somebody should help locate the girl for some assistance.

A lot of Shay's fans headed straight into the comment section to express their sweet thoughts on the video.

Social media reactions

YEN.com.gh selected some of the most beautiful and interesting comments which can now be seen below.

@fatawfreeman commented:

This was my hustle growing up. I used to sell Charcoal with my grandma. The strongest woman I’ve ever seen. May Allah be pleased with her soul. Aameen. Grateful for life!

@EmberGideon indicated:

This your song de3 truly me tu kyɛ ma wo. Really a good song. I pray you get in touch with that little girl to bless her.

@NanaKaninja1 stated:

If soo happy for her cause one she go don white shadda

Watch the video of the girl below

