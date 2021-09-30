Wives must submit to their husbands; there is no equality in marriage - Dr Oduro

Dr. Charlotte Oduro has called on women to humble themselves and submit to their husbands

According to her, when it comes to marriage there are no equal rights

Ahe added that if women want their marriages to work they should just submit and pray

Accra - A pastor and marriage counselor, Dr. Charlotte Oduro has stated that when it comes to marriage there is nothing like equal rights.

According to her, all a woman has to do in a marriage is to submit and not expect equality.

In a report filed by 3news.com, women cannot keep their marital homes if they don’t submit to their husbands.

Dr. Charlotte Oduro Photo credit: Charlotte Oduro(Facebook) and picture alliance (Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

"Marriage is not about ‘I have gone to school...most women need humility. And when you say it, then the women say we are equal. No, there are no equal rights when it comes to marriage. The man is the man, the woman is the woman. Let’s not fight over it.," she said.

She added that if you do not understand God, you can’t be married.

Speaking on the mysteries of marriage, Dr. Oduro said God-ordained marriages will flourish if only women humble and submit themselves fully to their husbands.

“When it comes to marriage, humility is the hallmark of a wife. And love is for men...so when she enters into marriage, and she has to be humble and submit to her husband and use prayer to push the man, most women find this hard,” she added

Rev Charlotte also disclosed that wives should always make their husbands feel at peace even when they cheat.

Every man needs peace. No matter what he has done, give him peace. And at the right time, you talk to him about it.

Who is Charlotte Oduro's husband?

Still, on marriages, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that controversial Ghanaian counselor Charlotte Oduro warmed the hearts of Ghanaians with breathtaking photos of her husband.

She has been causing confusion with her comments supporting men and advising wives to be submissive.

With her controversial comments, many people have been asking whether she was really married.

Charlotte has proved that she was married following her post on Facebook, showing the man in her life to her followers.

Source: Yen Ghana