Cape Coast - The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital has been inundated by floodwaters after six hours of heavy downpour.

Various wards of the hospital were affected including the COVID-19 Treatment Centre.

According to a report filed by theGhanareport, hospital staff were forced to quickly move the two patients on admission at the COVID-19 centre to another facility to continue treatment before the floodwaters receded

One of the affected units of the Cape Coast Hospital Photo credit: theGhanareport.com

The Public Relations Officer of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Frederick Nyankah, has assured the public that the situation was under control.

According to him, the affected patients had been moved to a holding bay while cleaners worked to restore services at the hospital.

The rain affected some houses and schools, forcing teachers to close earlier than the usual hours.

The Deputy Central Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Director, Francis Ekow Amponsah, said a team has been sent to the various houses to rescue those stuck in their homes.

The NADMO officials were deployed to the affected areas together with personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

So far no casualty has been recorded after the hours of heavy downpour.

He, however, blamed residents who had built in waterways for causing the floods.

“Those buildings in the waterlogged areas, I can say that those who built there knew they are building in a water land,” he said.

