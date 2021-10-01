I will deliver 3 helicopters to the Police in November – Akufo-Addo promises

Akufo-Addo has promised to deliver three helicopters to the Ghana Police Service

According to the president, the service will receive the choppers latest by November

The president said he would the hangars and pilots for the helicopters are ready

Accra - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo has promised to deliver three helicopters to the Ghana Police Service to enhance its work in November.

The choppers will be made up of two gazelle light attack helicopters and one Airbus 350 helicopter.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 50th cadet officers’ course, Akufo-Addo said the hangars for the helicopters, and the six officers who will fly these helicopters have already been changed.

Akufo-Addo said since I came to office in January 2017, a total of 568 vehicles including 15 operational buses have been presented by the government to the Service, a feat unprecedented in its history,” the president noted.

Dampare to be confirmed as substantive IGP soon

At the ceremony, President Akufo-Addo has announced that he would soon confirm the acting Inspector General of Police(IGP), George Akuffo Dampare as substantive IGP.

In a report filed by 3news.com, the president said he has so far vindicated his decision to appoint him as the acting IGP after James Oppong Boanuh.

Akufo-Addo seems pleased with the performance of Dampare in his acting position. “He has so far vindicated my decision to appoint him,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Dampare establishes horse patrol

The short-term Dampare-led police administration has received a lot of admiration from Ghanaians following the swift and timely manner they respond to criminal cases and the release of information across all the social media platforms.

Under Dampare, some key reshuffling has taken place some units of the service were established to enhance community policing.

Dampare launched the Horse Patrol operations at the National Joint Operations Headquarters-Accra.

The launch which took place on Thursday, August 12, 2021, is part of efforts to strengthen the resolve to fight crime. The new unit is part of the Service’s method of crime prevention and detection.

