A video of Appiah Stadium in Germany has triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

The popular political commentator was seen bonding with some Ghanaians he came across in Stuttgart

Netizens who saw the video were delighted by the warm reception he received from Ghanaians in that country

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium, got all eyes on him on the streets of Stuttgart, Germany, when he arrived for the funeral of his deceased friend, Evans Amankwah, popularly known as Adwenepahene.

A video sighted on TikTok showed the John Mahama fanatic and Kwame Ahenfie, clad in black, chatting and exchanging pleasantries with some Ghanaians.

Appiah Stadium gets a nice reception in Germany, as many people rush to take pictures with him. Photo credit: @keeplifegh03/TikTok

Source: TikTok

People, mostly Ghanaians, who chanced upon Appiah Stadium could not hide their excitement as they rushed to take pictures with him.

He explained to one person he was chatting with that he found it necessary to fly to Germany to pay his last respects to Adwenepahene, someone he knew and cherished.

He also singled out Ibrahim Mahama for praise by disclosing that his trip to Germany was made possible because the business mogul funded it.

Demise of Adwenepahene

Adwenepahene died on April 4, 2025, and was buried on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The deceased was an NDC fanatic who became popular on social media largely due to his affinity for the ruling party and Ibrahim Mahama.

Adwenepahene laid to Rest

Adwenepahene's funeral was well attended as hundreds thronged the burial service to bid him farewell.

His widow was inconsolable and could not summon the courage to complete the eulogy she wrote to honour her husband.

Many could not hold back their tears as she read her tribute to him.

At the funeral service, the officiating pastor removed the wedding ring from Adwenepahene's widow, signifying that she is no longer married due to the death of her spouse.

The rite also showed that Rebecca had transitioned from wife to widow.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1,000 likes and 60 comments

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Appiah's Stadium in Germany

Netizens who saw the video of Appiah Stadium having a fun time with some Ghanaians in Germany expressed their joy.

Hajia Asebe Blessing replied:

"God richly bless you guys."

Shero N Danso stated:

"King God bless you and your wife for this massive support and may the lord also comfort Becky and the kids."

Yasmine Adams Bossman stated:

"Yall, well done for showing up for your brother."

Ahwenepa Adom reacted:

"Appiah stadium a good friend to AdwenepaheneTv God bless you."

Lady Delighted to Meet Appiah Stadium

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady could not contain her excitement when she met Appiah Stadium and expressed her love for him.

A video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, showed the moment the lady, amid smiles, confessed that she was an ardent follower of Appiah Stadium.

Appiah Stadium, who was also visibly pleased by the lady's admiration, asked her what her favorite viral moment about him was, to which she responded by referring to an encounter involving Davido.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh