After scoring five goals in six games, Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as Manchester United's player of the month for September

The 36-year-old announced his return to the club with a brace and went ahead to score against Young Boys, Villarreal and West Ham

Ronaldo rejoined the Red Devils from Juventus during the transfer window on a two-year deal and has got the fans chanting his name all the way

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Manchester United Player of the Month for September after scoring five goals in six fixtures in all competitions.

The 36-year-old Portuguese staged a sensational return to Old Trafford about 12 years after initially leaving them for Real Madrid in 2009.

He marked his dramatic comeback with a stunning brace against Newcastle United on his debut on September 11.

Cristiano Ronaldo hailing the fans after Man United's draw against Everton this weekend. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner went ahead to score three more goals against Young Boys, West Ham and Villarreal in the month under review.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

His performances however helped him outshine his teammates who were also shortlisted for the monthly award.

Other Red Devils stars also in contention for the same prize were David de Gea, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood as published on the club's official website and reported by Sports Keeda.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been superb for the Old Trafford outfit since he regained his number one position from homeboy Dean Henderson.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are third on the Premier League table after seven rounds of English topflight games.

Why Ronaldo stormed out of the pitch

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was in no mood to stay on the pitch after his side's disappointing 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford as he walked straight down the tunnel.

Ronaldo was left on the bench during the Saturday, October 2 encounter, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surprisingly dropping him from the starting lineup.

The Portuguese was expected to lead the attack against the Toffees after scoring a last-gasp winner for the Red Devils against Villarreal in the Champions League earlier in the week, but Ole thought he needed rest to freshen up.

Source: Yen.com.gh