A Ghanaian woman in Canada made headlines after allegedly refusing to marry her Nigerian sponsor despite his years of support

The well-to-do man had his life together before deciding to help the struggling woman financially

He sponsored her education, supported her path to permanent residency, and later proposed, but she declined

A Ghanaian woman has attracted attention after allegedly refusing to marry a man who had supported her through financial struggles.

Narrated by Ghanaian TikToker @angiesarpong, the story paints a bittersweet tale of love, sacrifice, and heartbreak. She nicknamed the Ghanaian lady, Akua and the Nigerian man, Ibrahim.

According to the narration, the lady was an international student in Canada, struggling to maintain her studies and considering dropping out due to financial constraints.

During her difficult time, she met a successful Nigerian man who had established himself in Canada with a permanent residence and a thriving construction business.

Moved by her situation, the man offered financial support and provided her with a place to stay, ensuring she could continue her studies. Over time, he expressed romantic interest, asking her out, and she accepted, becoming his girlfriend.

The couple remained together as she completed her schooling and achieved permanent residency.

He even made plans to support her through law school. However, after completing her studies, the woman moved out, explaining that she would only return after marriage.

Ibrahim agreed and asked how he should proceed to travel to Ghana for the traditional rites. A few days later, Akua informed Ibrahim that she could not go ahead with the marriage, stating that her family had refused to give her hand in marriage, largely because of his nationality.

The specific reasons behind the nationality concern were, however, not explained.

Nigerian man loses everything, seeks shelter home

The heartbreak plunged the man into depression, affecting his work and causing him to lose contracts. Unable to pay rent, he faced eviction and eventually sought refuge in a shelter home, coming to terms with his misfortune.

The tale has sparked mixed reactions online. Many sympathise with the man’s sacrifices and heartbreak, while others reflect on the complexities of love, family, and cultural expectations.

Whitepeebashir0 commented: "I don’t know the level of love I would have for a woman that could make me lose myself if the relationship ends."

Others echoed concern, emphasising the importance of mutual respect, gratitude, and understanding in relationships, particularly those spanning cultures and continents.

This unfortunate love story stresses the delicate balance between generosity, love, and family expectations, leaving lessons for both young couples and society at large.

Reactions to Nigerian man's unfortunate love story

Social media users have thronged the comment section with a mix of reactions to the unfortunate love story, which did not end well. YEN.com.gh has compiled some interesting comments below:

Original 88 shared:

“This kind of lady is making things difficult for us who have no bad intentions when people help us. May the good Lord see us through 🥺.”

Valido Brothers commented:

“🤔 Hmmm, Ibrahim will make it. Alhamdulillah 🤝 brother.”

Gold wrote:

“Eii, good men don’t meet good ladies.”

NK wrote:

“One painful thing is that Akua could go scot-free in life. Karma could just overlook her 😔. We wish Ibrahim well.”

Mother cautions daughter not to trust men

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a caring Ghanaian mother sat with her 16-year-old daughter to have an honest conversation about boys.

In a video posted on TikTok, the mother, Akua Boahemaa Boate, warned her daughter, Angel, educating her about how some boys bet on girls to impress their friends.

Following the uncomfortable discussion with her mother, the girl responded humorously by cursing any boy who might approach her with such intentions.

