Andre Ayew is reportedly undergoing a medical in the Netherlands as he nears a potential move to a top-flight European club

The 36-year-old, currently without a club, has been keeping fit in Ghana and aims to return to competitive football

Ayew brings vast experience from stints at Marseille, Swansea City, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Al Sadd, and Fenerbahce

Former Ghana captain Andre Ayew is reportedly undergoing medical evaluations in the Netherlands as he nears a potential transfer to a top-tier European club ahead of the second half of the season.

While the exact identity of the club remains under wraps, a report by GhanaSoccernet suggested that negotiations are progressing well, with the deal contingent on the successful completion of his medical checks.

Ghana international footballer Andre Ayew. Image credit: David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Ayew has been unattached since the start of the season and is eager to return to competitive football.

To maintain his fitness, the 36-year-old has been training in Ghana with Nania FC, the club owned by his father, as noted by GhanaSoccernet. However, a move to Europe is widely regarded as essential for him to adapt to the physical demands and intensity of top-level football.

A return to European action is also seen as a strategy to boost his chances of rejoining the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having been absent from national team duties for over a year.

His last appearance for Ghana came during Ghana's 2-2 international friendly against Uganda on March 26, 2024, at the Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco, as Flashscore covered.

Ayew brings a wealth of experience from a career spanning multiple top leagues. Before becoming a free agent, he played for Le Havre in France, adding to his extensive résumé that includes notable spells at Marseille, West Ham United, Swansea City, and Nottingham Forest.

Throughout his career, he has showcased his versatility and leadership on the field, making him a valuable asset for any club seeking an experienced forward.

Former Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is set to join a new club in the Netherlands, per reports. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Twitter

Andre Ayew's career stats

Across his club career, Andre Ayew has amassed a remarkable record, featuring in 590 matches and registering 163 goals along with 64 assists, according to Transfermarkt.

During his first stint at Marseille between 2007 and 2015, Ayew scored 60 goals and contributed 2 assists, making a significant impact in France’s Ligue 1.

After moving on, he returned to France, signing for Le Havre in 2023, netting 10 goals and providing 1 assist in 48 appearances, before leaving in the summer of this year.

In England, Ayew recorded 47 goals for Swansea City, while adding 12 goals during his time at West Ham United. He also made 12 appearances for Nottingham Forest.

Beyond Europe, the 120-capped Ghana star's career includes international experiences, having played under Xavi Hernandez at Al Sadd in Qatar and featuring for Turkish side Fenerbahce, further highlighting his adaptability and global footballing footprint.

As Ayew aims to resume regular competitive football, a successful move could reinvigorate his club career and position him for a possible recall to the Ghanaian national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

