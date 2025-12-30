Anthony Joshua is reportedly in stable condition and responding well to treatment after a horrific crash in Nigeria

The tragic accident claimed the lives of two of his close friends and team members, casting a dark cloud over what could have been a far more devastating outcome

The loss of those close to him has left fans and the boxing world mourning alongside the global boxing superstar

Fresh details have emerged following the tragic road accident in Nigeria involving British boxing icon Anthony Joshua, with encouraging news regarding his condition.

Joshua, 36, is said to be recovering steadily after being involved in a horrific SUV crash on Monday, December 29.

Boxing icon Anthony Joshua is in stable condition after a devastating car crash in Nigeria. Image credit: Giorgio VIERA / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Initial concerns suggested the former heavyweight champion may have suffered serious injuries, but those fears have now eased, with reports indicating he escaped with only minor harm.

The devastating accident claimed the lives of two people later identified as Joshua’s close friends and members of his team, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele.

Matchroom Boxing, the boxer’s promotional company, confirmed the identities of the victims in an official statement, describing the loss as a huge blow to Anthony Joshua and his inner circle.

AJ recovering well after accident

According to a source close to the boxer, as reported by The Sun, Joshua’s injuries are “not as bad as first thought,” although he is expected to remain under medical supervision in an undisclosed hospital for several days as a precaution.

Anthony Joshua. Image credit: Ed Mulholland

Source: Getty Images

While the full extent of his injuries has not been publicly disclosed, the incident has raised questions about the timing of his future in the ring, including doubts surrounding his proposed £100 million mega-fight with longtime rival Tyson Fury, which is pencilled in for September 2026.

Providing details on the crash, Police Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi of Nigeria’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) revealed that early investigations indicate excessive speed as a key factor, as noted by the BBC.

He explained that the Lexus SUV was travelling from Lagos to Sagamu when it reportedly suffered a tyre burst, causing the driver to lose control.

Akinbiyi confirmed that Joshua and the driver were pulled from the wreckage and rushed to a hospital in Sagamu for treatment, where the boxer remains in stable condition.

As Joshua continues to recover, tributes have poured in for the two men who lost their lives, with fans and figures across the boxing world sending messages of support to the former world champion during what is clearly a difficult and emotional time.

AJ critisiced by Nigerian professor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian professor Kelechi Ugonna reacted to the shocking crash by taking to X, where he expressed both surprise and concern over Anthony Joshua’s presence in the country at the time of the incident.

Ugonna admitted he was puzzled by what brought the British heavyweight star to Nigeria but emphasised that, as a global sporting icon, Joshua’s safety should always be treated as a top priority wherever he goes.

Source: YEN.com.gh