A popular Nigerian influencer, Anda Damisa, popularly known as Lazy Writa, has reportedly passed away, throwing social media into mourning.

News of Lazy Writa’s death went viral in the evening of December 29, 2025, with multiple prominent Nigerian blogs reporting the tragedy.

The popular influencer, who had over 100,000 followers on Instagram alone, left behind a message for his followers, friends, and loved ones before his untimely death.

Authorities in Nigeria have yet to confirm the exact cause of his death.

“Don’t cry for me please o… I lived a full and adventurous life, people who know me can testify, I just don’t have the energy to continue anymore,” Lazy Writa shared in the post, uploaded at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 29.

“Now, I am Happy, Unburdened and FREEEEEE !!! The only thing I regret is not watching the new episodes of Stranger Things 😩 and not getting married to the LOML when I had a chance to, till she moved on.”

Lazy Writa’s post went viral on the platform, garnering over 7,000 likes and thousands of comments in a few hours, with many lamenting over his decision.

Who was Lazy Writa?

Lazy Writa, born Anderson ‘Anda’ Damisa, was a popular Nigerian influencer and poet, known for sharing lifestyle content and brand partnerships.

His career was headed on a positive trajectory as he had recently shared posts with prominent Nigerians, including the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, in October.

He was also a renowned poet who published a poetry collection called A Lazy Poet in 2019.

Despite his success, the popular personality battled mental health challenges, and sometimes went off social media, sparking concern among friends.

"It got to a time everything felt too loud and I just couldn’t keep up anymore. The things that used to bring me joy started to feel heavy, and even the simplest moments lost their spark," he wrote in a November 10 post explaining his 'ghosting' periods.

"So I stepped away, to breathe, to remember who I was beneath all the noise. I took a pause long enough to feel alive again. Slowly, I am finding pieces of myself again, in small joys, in honest conversations, and most especially in the quiet moments."

Reactions to Lazy Writa’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic death of Nigerian influencer Lazy Writa.

callme_frodd said:

"How? Is it real? Anderson 🥹."

velmodouble wrote:

"Instagram should implement a system where its AI detects posts like this when they are scheduled, potentially saving a life."

hawt_mzberry commented:

"Why did you???? Anderson, Mummy called you to check on you some weeks ago to ask if you were ok. Why didn’t you open up? Why did you do this, Anderson???? Why would you give us this much burden to bear? Why would you blow us off with this sharp pain? What???"

Sandraaokpara said:

"You’re so brave leaving on your terms❤️. I pray your loved ones find comfort in that."

