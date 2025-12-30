The Philadelphia City Auditorium on Kumasi Road stood out with its massive, factory-warehouse-like structure, making it arguably the largest auditorium in Ghana

The auditorium was equipped with huge TVs, advanced sound systems, and modern facilities designed to host thousands of worshippers comfortably

A trending video of the new auditorium sparked mixed reactions online, with social media users expressing their view over the grand facility

Inside the newly constructed Philadelphia City Auditorium on Kumasi Road, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah is expecting to receive worshippers for what seems to be one of the largest gatherings of the year.

Philadelphia's huge auditorium is set to host thousands of worshippers for the 2025 end-of-year service. Image credit: Adom Kyei Duah (Facebook), Sika Official (X)

The auditorium has been specifically designed to host major events for the Believers’ Worship Centre, and it's set to be unveiled.

This massive new building demonstrates how much the Believers’ Worship Centre has grown under Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

The building looks as big as a factory warehouse, with huge TVs hung in the auditorium.

It is undoubtedly the biggest auditorium in Ghana.

Churchgoers and visitors from all over are pumped to attend the service in the new building.

Philadelphia building to be unveiled December 31

The huge auditorium will be unveiled on the December 31 crossover service.

The New Year's Eve service is a main event, giving everyone a chance to recharge spiritually, give thanks, and hear what's in store for the New Year.

This place was made just for the big Believers’ Worship Centre happenings, and its opening lines up with the huge New Year's Eve service.

Everyone's excited as the church gets ready for the December 31 service.

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, who's known for his encouraging words and good works in the community, wanted to make sure the Philadelphia City Auditorium was comfy and easy to get around in.

People will be singing, praying, and hearing prophecies that night.

The Philadelphia City Auditorium is a sign of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah’s hope for a successful, welcoming, and spirited church.

Reactions to Adom Kyei-Duah's new auditorium

The trending video got everyone on social media talking. People shared what they thought on different platforms.

Some were super excited and thought it was amazing, while others argued and chatted about what it all meant.

It’s definitely one of the biggest things people are talking about online right now.

2xnmore commented:

"Wow, that’s incredibly huge. Now, imagine if churches were building factories. Just think about it, don’t bite my head off."

Kwakuyeboah commented:

He's paid artisans, ECG, water bills, and duties on imported products. Do you know people on his payroll? When musicians, comedians, entertainers make money, why don't u ask them to build factories? They don't even build event centres to host their own shows. But he's built his event centre.

Lamp Oil commented:

"Imagine that’s a factory and those coming in there are coming as factory workers to help produce certain products… don’t you think what they’re coming to seek or pray for would be largely resolved/found in the factory …wake up, pray at home and go to work, live a just life."

mortfamgroup commented:

"If not for the sake of the poor, what are they praying for? Build factories and get the work done. They will come back to pay their tithes and offerings in return. I don’t get it when I see churches building this huge auditorium when more than 50% of their members are unemployed."

Frank. Achie commented:

"People didn’t tell Mr Eazi to use the 2m to build factories when he said it, but want to tell this man what to do."

