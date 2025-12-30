A KNUST graduate has opened up about years of academic struggle, recounting repeated setbacks before finally attaining a first-class honours

Popular content creator Billionaire Jormor shared that she rewrote a particular paper three times, a challenge that tested her resolve but strengthened her determination

Despite doubts and criticism, her academic journey ended in triumph as she graduated with first-class honours, stirring admiration and intense debate online

A young Ghanaian woman and a university graduate has become a talking point after opening up about her demanding academic journey.

Popular on social media as Billionaire Jormor, the Media Communications graduate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) took to her TikTok page, @j0rbaby, to celebrate earning a First Class Honours degree after years of intense academic pressure.

Reflecting on her journey, the graduate shared that she had to rewrite a particular course three separate times, a period she described as mentally exhausting yet formative.

In a heartfelt post, she wrote, “From stressing over rewriting trail papers to receiving a First Class Honours degree, it can only be God.”

She further explained that her success came from a blend of faith, discipline, and consistency, noting that the setbacks strengthened her resolve rather than weakened it.

KNUST graduate speaks on academic struggles

As her celebration gained traction, questions emerged online, with some expressing disbelief that a student who rewrote a paper multiple times could still graduate with First Class Honours.

Addressing the concerns, Billionaire Jormor clarified that her overall Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) remained strong throughout her academic journey, and the repeated rewrite did not significantly affect her final standing.

She firmly dismissed insinuations questioning the integrity of her achievement, stating that many critics lacked full knowledge of her academic record. According to her, the assumptions were hurtful but did not diminish her joy.

Billionaire Jormor's First Class achievement sparks debate

Reactions to her story were mixed, reflecting broader conversations about academic assessment and perseverance.

Pavel commented:

“This one derrrr you dey date the Dean.”

Brianna wrote:

“People are just assuming the worst. Like? Or they think you went from pass to first class in one semester.”

Desire Acheampong added:

“Three times resit to get first class waaawww. I’m not sure, madam.”

El💗✨ clarified:

“Some people are not reading well. It was one course rewritten three times, not different courses.”

Divine Selection commented:

“It’s never true.”

Rhoda shared:

“This is a testament that God is good.”

Jerrism Afia Serwaa❤⭐ wrote:

"This is how our stories will be shocking everybody 🥳. They will calculate and never understand."

