Florence Obinim sparked fresh controversy after a video showed her invoking curses on critics she accused of spreading lies about her undergoing cosmetic procedures

In a video that is trending on social media, the wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim held a large bottle of anointing oil as she prayed for God's wrath to fall upon her enemies

The video of Florence Obinim's curses stirred mixed reactions online, with many Ghanaians criticising her for resorting to curses despite being a gospel singer and 'sofo maame'

Ghanaian gospel singer Florence Obinim has stirred drama on social media after cursing her critics for ‘spreading lies’ against her.

The wife of the controversial Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Daniel Obinim, went viral on December 21, 2025, when she held a TikTok live session at her husband’s International God's Way Church.

In a video, she showed off her slim figure and a new facial look as she invited Ghanaians to an upcoming event at her husband’s church.

Florence Obinim’s look stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians accusing her of attempting to alter her look via cosmetic means.

Previously, Florence Obinim went viral after she was accused of undergoing plastic surgery in an attempt to look as young as Kumawood star Benedicta Gafah, who has been accused of having an affair with her husband.

Florence Obinim curses critics over surgery accusations

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Serwaa Gh on December 30, 2025, Florence Obinim cursed all those spreading falsehoods about her.

Holding onto a bottle of anointing oil, she prayed for God’s wrath to be visited on her critics.

“If I have done plastic surgery on my face or if I have attempted to copy Benedicta Gafah for even a minute, then God's wrath should fall on me. But if I have never done, then God should punish all those spreading that lie along with their households,” she said.

The video of Florence Obinim cursing her critics stirred heated debate on social media, with many Ghanaians calling her out for her actions, despite being a pastor’s wife.

Reactions to Florence Obinim cursing critics

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Florence Obinim cursing her critics.

Kwamegreatness said:

"Osoro ne me fie mpo is cursing na me asaase so Kwame Bota 😂😂."

FilmDistrict 🎥 commented:

"Eiiii sofo Maame mpo nie ooooo😂😂😂."

Emmanuel Turkson969 said:

"The lady is talking out of pain. It's sad but hmmm."

Florence Obinim reacts to Bishop Obinim’s criticism

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Florence Obinim replied to her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, after he criticised her social media presence.

In a video, she said she had not seen or heard the criticism but believed it was not true because he urged her to join social media in the first place.

Florence Obinim's response to her husband's apparent criticism stirred mixed reactions among Ghanaians on social media, with many confused.

