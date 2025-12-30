Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The man who videoed firing a gunshot salute to Asake in Accra has been arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police

The incident prompted police action due to safety concerns surrounding celebratory gunfire in public spaces

The suspect fired multiple shots into the air, which drew enthusiasm from Asake and others gathered

The man who went viral for firing a gunshot salute to Afrobeat star Asake in Accra has been arrested and detained by the police.

Graphic Online reported that the detention was on the orders of the Inspector General of Police.

The man who went viral for firing a gunshot salute for Asake in Accra arrested.

In the viral video, the man was seen firing an automatic weapon described as a DERYA MK-12 with the number 22-GHA 1162.

In the video on Facebook, the suspect admitted that his actions were illegal, but he was seeking consideration from authorities to fire the gun.

He then fired 10 shots into the air, to which the musician and his friends jumped and showered praises on him.

The police are yet to issue an official communication on the incident.

Why is Asake in Ghana?

Asake was in Ghana for the AfroFuture Culture and Music Festival at the El Wak Sports Stadium.

Asake's performance was a highlight of the night, with the entire crowd dancing, singing, and fully immersed in his music.

His high-energy stage presence, captured in a video on Instagram, combined with his string of hit songs, kept fans on their feet from start to finish.

The audience’s excitement was palpable as they sang along to every chorus and responded enthusiastically to his every move, making his headline performance one of the most electrifying moments of AfroFuture Day 1 on December 28.

Day 2 of AfroFuture included performances from Rema, KiDi, Skyla Tylaa, and other international acts.

