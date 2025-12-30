A viral street interview showed Nigerian triplets introducing themselves with distinctive biblical names in Ghana

The boys confidently said their names were Image of God, Word of God, and Lamb of God

The heartwarming clip sparked mixed reactions online, with some praising faith and others raising concerns

A heartwarming video of Nigerian triplets introducing themselves with unique names has stirred reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

Nigerian triplets spark reactions among Ghanaians with their unique biblical names. Photo credit: Nigerian family (Freepix).

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the triplets were interviewed on the streets while celebrating the festivities in Ghana and were asked to share their biblical names.

During a festive vox pop, a television reporter approached a Nigerian woman and her three young sons, all dressed in matching red attire.

When the reporter asked the first boy for his name, he confidently replied, 'Image of God.' His brother followed, stating his name was 'Word of God.' The third brother completed the trio, introducing himself as 'Lamb of God.'

The reporter and the children's mother were visibly delighted by the powerful and creative names. The clip, though brief, has since been viewed by thousands of people, with social media users expressing admiration for the children's confidence and the family's strong faith.

Watch the video shared on X below:

Reactions to Nigerian triplets' unique names

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@andrew692633 said:

"Fear of God will be the next child."

@airtimestudioss wrote:

"Trust me, these kids will grow and change their names; they will feel like the name is limiting them from doing certain things."

@iCorne_1 commented:

"Nice waa."

@_1nepiece stated:

"This is obsession with no logical backing… even pastor wey write Bible no go do this."

