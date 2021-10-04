A young mother who goes by the name of Kaylem Davids’ story has inspired many young moms to go out and achive their goals

Shireen Ebrahim shared Kaylem’s story on Facebook page, #ImStaying, revealing how she gave birth during her finals and still managed to get her degree

Mzansi citizens took to the comment of the post to celebrate Kaylem’s baby and her degree, 2 notable achievements

Many women feel like becoming a mother stops them from achieving any other goals they might have had, but it does not. Kaylem Davids is walking talking proof of this!

Kaylem Davids gave birth in her finals and still obtained a Bachelors Degree. Her story has inspired many. Image: @Shireen Ebrahim

Source: UGC

Taking to the widely loved Facebook page, #ImStaying, Shireen Ebrahim shared how a young lady Kaylem “gave birth in her finals and still obtained a Bachelors Degree.”

Sharing this story, Shireen hopes to inspire other young mothers to not give up and to keep pushing through. Your babies will thank you one day for making this sacrifice for them.

Shireen posted:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Kaylem Davids gave birth in her finals and still obtained a Bachelors Degree. Her story has inspired many. Image: @Shireen Ebrahim

Source: Facebook

Seeing the feels inducing post, hundreds of Mzansi citizens flocked to the comment section to congratulate Kaylem on getting her degree and setting such an amazing example for her little one and so many other mommas out there.

Women are rising and are no longer just barefoot and pregnant in the kitchen. Mothers are building empires that no man could ever have even dreamed of, and still running entire households. Female is a superpower!

Take a look at some of the incredible comments:

Denise du Randt said:

“Congratulations. What an inspiration to your little angel.”

Boitumelo Disetlhe said:

“Good gal and work harder than that; that shows character of a woman and congratulations for being a mom.”

Charlene Vd Merwe Westhuizen said:

“Well done!!! True inspiration to all women.”

Sharon Ann Hearnshaw said:

“Double congratulations and well done.”

Susan Du Toit said:

“Congrats to you and your baby boy give him all you can!!!!!”

Single mom celebrates as she graduates with degree in Health Science

A single mother with the Twitter name, tha_ashcash, has proudly gushed about her academic milestone along with stunning graduation frames. The mother of two handsome boys posed alongside her children in the impressive photos.

@tha_ashcash revealed she has successfully graduated from a renowned university with a Bachelor’s degree in Health Science.

Her story is truly motivating because of the challenges working and single mothers have been coping within the modern world. It has been even more difficult for her because one of her kids has a disability.

Source: Yen