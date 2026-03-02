Ace football boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly set to become Real Madrid’s permanent manager this summer

The former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss could allow some four stars to leave Real Madrid if he lands the big job

Real Madrid currently sit second in La Liga with 60 points from 25 games, four points behind Barcelona, who have played a game more

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly in line to become Real Madrid’s permanent manager this summer, as Alvaro Arbeloa remains in charge as the club’s interim boss.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid defender took over following Xabi Alonso’s dismissal on January 12, a day after Los Blancos lost 3-2 to FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Four players could be forced to leave Real Madrid if Jurgen Klopp takes charge this summer. Image credit: Alex Grimm, Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

That defeat, combined with Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey exit to Albacete on January 14, leaves the team with only La Liga and the Champions League as realistic paths to silverware this season.

Currently, Madrid sits second in the league with 60 points from 25 games, four behind Barcelona, who have played one more match, according to the official La Liga website.

In the Champions League Round of 16, Vinicius Jr and his teammates will face Manchester City after overcoming Benfica in two controversial playoff matches, which saw Gianluca Prestianni accused of racially abusing the Brazilian and suspended for the Santiago Bernabeu fixture.

Klopp could sell 4 Real Madrid players

Real Madrid are reportedly already preparing for the the 2026/27 season, with Jurgen Klopp, who is serving as Red Bull Group’s head of global soccer, widely tipped to become the next Madrid head coach.

According to Football365, the German manager has outlined significant squad changes should he take the helm.

Klopp is said to be willing to let four players leave: Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos, Franco Mastantuono, and David Alaba.

David Alaba is among the four players who could depart Real Madrid in case Jurgen Klopp takes over the team as head coach. Image credit: MB MEDIA

Source: Getty Images

On the incoming side, he has identified Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, PSG midfielder Vitinha, and Kenan Yildiz, who has previously been linked with Liverpool, as his targets.

Moreover, a major signing on Klopp’s wish list is Manchester City midfielder Rodri, described as a “non-negotiable” arrival if he joins Real Madrid.

The ace Spanish international has enjoyed significant success with the English side since joining in 2019, winning one Premier League and four Champions League titles.

The former Atletico Madrid man has also appeared in over 280 matches for the Cityzens. With such a rich profile, Klopp reportedly sees Rodri as a perfect figure to begin his Real Madrid tenure with, should he secure the top job.

Meanwhile, other candidates remain in contention for the role. Former Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, Benfica’s Jose Mourinho, and ex-Real Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane have all been linked to the job, keeping the coaching race wide open.

Jurgen Klopp linked with Benfica role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Jurgen Klopp has been linked with a possible managerial role at Benfica, despite José Mourinho having recently taken charge of the Portuguese giants.

Klopp's name was mentioned in the discussion after one of the Befica presidential candidates publicly disclosed his desire to hire the ex-Liverpool manager in case he wins the 2025 election.

Source: YEN.com.gh