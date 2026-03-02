Popular Nigerian gospel singer Taiwo Adegbodu of the Adegbodu twins gospel music group fame has passed away

The late singer's brother, Kehinde Adegbodu and the group's management announced his death on March 1, 2026

Taiwo Adegbodu's untimely demise triggered a flurry of sad reactions from his colleagues and fans on social media

Celebrated Nigerian gospel singer and one-half of the Adegbodu twins group, Taiwo Adegbodu, has sadly passed away.

Taiwo Adegbodu of the Adegbodu Twins Nigerian gospel music group passes away on March 1, 2026.

Source: Facebook

The management and Kehinde Adegbodu of the Adegbodu twins announced the demise of Taiwo on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

What happened to gospel singer Taiwo Adegbodu?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of the late singer Taiwo Adegbodu remain unknown.

The deceased's brother, Kehinde, through the twins' official Facebook page, Adegbodu Twins JP, mourned the death of the late gospel singer with an emotional post.

He wrote:

"Taiwo, why will you leave me and your kids without notification? My heart is bleeding, lord how do you want me to cope without him? God why? This is too much for me to bear!"

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker and founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Best of Nollywood (BON) Ventures, Oluwaseun Seun Moyo Oloketuyi, also mourned the passing of Taiwo, whom he described as a light, a voice, and a presence.

He wrote:

"It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the painful passing of Taiwo Adegbodu, one-half of the beloved Adegbodu twins. Taiwo was more than a twin; he was a light, a voice, and a presence that brought warmth and strength to everyone privileged to know him."

"As one of the Adegbodu twins, Taiwo shared a unique bond that symbolised unity, love, and an inseparable connection. Today, that bond feels visibly altered, and the void left behind is profound."

Popular Nigerian actor Bamidele Oluwatope Saint, aka Okemesi, passes away after experiencing severe health complications.

Source: Instagram

Seun also sympathised with the family of the late Taiwo as they grieved over the loss of the beloved gospel singer.

"Losing a twin is not just the loss of a sibling, but the loss of a lifelong companion - a mirror of shared memories, dreams, and experiences. Taiwo’s departure is heartbreaking, not only for his family but for friends, associates, and all who admired the special connection the Adegbodu twins represented.

"May God grant strength and comfort to his twin sibling, the entire Adegbodu family, and everyone grieving this painful loss. May Taiwo’s soul rest in perfect peace, and may his memory forever remain a blessing. Rest well, Taiwo. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten," he wrote.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Taiwo Adegbodu is below:

The Instagram post mourning Taiwo Adegbodu's demise is below:

Taiwo Adegbodu's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bamiduro Olukay Kayode commented:

"So sad. Taiwo, may your soul rest in peace. Kenny, accept my condolences."

Victor Abiodun Ariyo wrote:

"Jesus Christ, I pray God wipe away from the family face tears of sorrow. God will comfort the family and the children he left behind. Accept my condolences."

Jayeola Olajide Tolulope said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may God give the entire family fortitude to bear the loss. Take heart, bro."

Nollywood actor Bamidele Oluwatope Saint Okemesi dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bamidele Oluwatope Saint Okemesi died on February 24, 2026, triggering sad reactions.

The late actor's colleague, Jeff ‘Tony Montana’ Owolewa, announced his demise in an emotional video on social media.

