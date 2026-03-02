Popular Nigerian photographer, biker, travel expert, and brand influencer Orowole Samuel Kolapoz, better known as Kola Onifoto, has reportedly passed away at the age of 32.

Kola Onifoto: Popular Nigerian Photographer and Influencer Reportedly Dies in Motorcycle Accident

Multiple Nigerian media outlets announced the news of the popular online personality's demise on social media on Monday, March 2, 2026.

What happened to the late Kola Onifoto?

According to some reports, the late Kola Onifoto died following a motorcycle accident in Nigeria during a solo ride.

Moments before the accident, the late photographer and brand influencer shared a video of himself on his official Facebook page on Sunday, March 1, 2026, to announce that he was going on his first solo trip on his motorcycle out of Lagos and he was headed to Akure.

The late Kola accompanied the video with the caption:

"Big shoutout to those who have ridden their bikes to every state in this country, to Africa, and across the world, especially women. My eye see wheeen."

Hours after his last Facebook post, Kola's friends announced that he had been involved in the accident and had been admitted to the emergency unit of the FRSC at 7UP, Ojota, Lagos.

The late photographer was later moved to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), according to friends who shared an update on Facebook while appealing to netizens for prayers for him.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals to save his life, Kola succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the medical facility on Monday, March 2, 2026.

In a social media post he shared on Facebook on Thursday, January 15, 2026, the influencer announced that he had achieved his dream of becoming a biker. He shared a photo posing beside his new bike.

