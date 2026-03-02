A supercomputer has predicted the eventual Premier League champion following Arsenal’s hard-fought victory over Chelsea

The Gunners strengthened their hold at the top with a 2-1 win against their London rivals, while Manchester City remain firmly in pursuit

With 10 matches left, the margin for error is razor-thin – any stumble in the run-in could swing the title race in favour of either Arsenal or City

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Arsenal survived a late scare to beat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday, March 1, and tighten their grip on the Premier League summit.

The North London side had to show grit in a tense derby filled with drama. Goals from William Saliba and Jurien Timber eventually settled the contest, but the outcome hung in the balance until the very last kick.

The victory keeps Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City with ten matches left in the campaign.

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Arsenal’s 2:1 Win Over Chelsea. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea win keeps Arsenal's title dream alive

Mikel Arteta’s men entered the clash as favourites, having dominated recent meetings between the two London rivals. Yet what unfolded was far from routine.

Arsenal struck first in the 21st minute through Saliba, sparking early celebrations at the Emirates. Just when it seemed they would carry the lead into the break, Chelsea found a route back. In first-half stoppage time, a Reece James attempt took a touch off Piero Hincapie and ended up in the net.

The equaliser shifted the mood. After the interval, both teams searched for control. Six minutes past the hour, Timber stepped up to restore the advantage. His effort proved decisive.

The closing stages tested every nerve inside the stadium. Chelsea pushed forward in waves, forcing Arsenal to defend desperately.

David Raya produced a stunning save in stoppage time to deny a leveller and preserve the points.

"My heart almost stopped!" Arteta admitted when reflecting on the final moments of the game, acknowledging just how close his side came to dropping points in the race for the trophy.

Supercomputer Predicts Premier League Winner After Arsenal’s 2:1 Win Over Chelsea. Photo credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty, @premierleague/X and Nick Potts/PA Images/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

While Arsenal celebrated, the wider picture came into sharper focus. A day earlier, Manchester City edged Leeds United 1-0 thanks to Antoine Semenyo, ensuring the pressure remained intense at the top.

With 10 fixtures remaining, every result carries enormous weight. Opta’s supercomputer has now updated its title projections.

The model gives the Gunners an 83.26% chance of lifting the trophy. City are rated at 16.62%.

Aston Villa sit at 0.08% following a dip in form, while Manchester United hold a slender 0.02% probability.

Despite the optimism surrounding Arsenal, the chase is not over. City still have a game in hand and will host the league leaders later in the run-in, a showdown that could shape the destiny of the crown.

Next up, Arsenal travel to Brighton on March 4 for another stern examination. City remain at the Etihad on the same evening where Nottingham Forest await. For now, Arsenal remain in control.

Why Chelsea were denied penalty vs Arsenal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea were frustrated after being denied a penalty in their 2-1 loss to Arsenal following an incident involving Declan Rice in first-half stoppage time.

The Premier League later explained that the moment did not meet the criteria for a penalty.

Source: YEN.com.gh