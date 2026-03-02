A Kumasi court remanded actress Patricia Osei Boateng into police custody for two weeks after her arrest over alleged links to a carjacking syndicate

Police earlier announced the arrest of four suspects, while the alleged syndicate leader and Boateng’s husband, Eric Antwi Duku, was killed in a gun battle

Boateng had earlier surrendered to the CID Headquarters in Accra after being declared wanted for allegedly partaking in the group's operations

A Kumasi court has reportedly remanded actress Patricia Osei Boateng into custody for two weeks after her arrest for her alleged links to a carjacking syndicate.

Patricia Osei Boateng is remanded into police custody after appearing before a Kumasi court on Monday, March 2, 2026.

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, reports emerged that Andrews Amankwaa, the father-in-law of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) politician Sammy Gyamfi, had died.

According to Asaase Radio, he had died after sustaining serious injuries in an armed criminal attack on February 12, 2026.

Later reports indicated that Andrews Amankwaa had been ambushed by carjackers in the Ashanti Region while driving a Toyota Hilux pickup truck.

The criminals reportedly shot him and drove away with his car, leaving him by the roadside.

Patricia Osei Boateng surrenders to police

On Monday, February 23, 2026, the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, announced at a press conference that the police had arrested four individuals linked to the alleged carjacking syndicate.

The suspected leader of the syndicate, Eric Antwi Duku, was reportedly killed in an exchange of gunfire during the arrest operation.

News later broke that Duku was married to Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng, who had also been declared wanted for her alleged role in the syndicate.

According to reporting from the Crime Check Foundation, Boateng allegedly dressed in nursing attire on occasion to help her partner slip past security personnel while conducting criminal operations.

"The police is on a manhunt for Patricia Osei Boateng, the wife of suspected armed robbery gang leader, Duku, for her alleged involvement in several robberies. Patricia is believed to have helped him pretending to be a nurse to avoid police checks," Crime Check wrote at the time.

The actress was also accused of spending some of her husband's alleged ill-gotten wealth on frequent Dubai trips.

On Thursday, February 26, 2026, Patricia Osei Boateng surrendered herself to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters of the Ghana Police, located at Ridge in Accra.

She was later transferred to the Kumasi Central Police Command.

Below is a Facebook post of Patricia Osei Boateng after surrendering to authorities.

Patricia Osei Boateg remanded into custody

On Monday, March 2, Patricia Osei Boateng reportedly appeared before a Kumasi Court.

According to the Republic Newspaper via its online platform, she was remanded into police custody, and the case was adjourned for two weeks.

Patricia Osei Boateng would reportedly reappear before the court on March 16, 2026.

The Facebook post with details of Patricia Osei Boateng’s court appearance is below.

Actress defends Patricia Osei Boateng

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Xandy Kamel defended Patricia Osei Boateng after her arrest.

In a video, Kamel said her colleague was innocent and had been unaware of her husband's alleged criminal activities.

