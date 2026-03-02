UEFA has imposed a fine and a suspended sanction on Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur

The punishment follows what was described as an “abhorrent” act by some Spurs supporters during their Champions League league-phase clash against Frankfurt

The club has since reinforced the ruling by issuing bans to the individuals involved for their part in the incident

UEFA has sanctioned Tottenham Hotspur after racist gestures from a section of their supporters during a Champions League fixture in Germany.

On Monday, March 2, the European governing body confirmed a fine and a suspended punishment for the North London club following incidents in their final league phase match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park on January 28. Spurs won the game 2-0, but events in the stands have since taken centre stage.

Why Spurs received fine and suspended sanction

According to UEFA, three Tottenham supporters made obscene salutes towards home fans during the contest.

The organisation described the offence as “the racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters” and imposed a sanction that is suspended for a probationary period of one year.

In addition to the suspended measure, Spurs were fined £26,000, equivalent to 30,000 euros. A further £1,966, or 2,250 euros, was added for objects thrown by fans, according to BBC Sport.

Tottenham responded quickly and distanced the club from those involved. In a statement posted on X, Spurs condemned the actions in strong terms.

"We can confirm that all three individuals found to be making obscene salutes towards Eintracht Frankfurt fans have been identified and have received indefinite bans under the club's sanctions and banning policy," Spurs wrote on X.

"The club stands firmly against all forms of discrimination and has therefore taken the strongest possible action. The disgusting behaviour of a minority of so-called fans on the night is in no way reflective of the values of our club and its supporters."

The club described the conduct of the small group as utterly abhorrent and confirmed indefinite bans have been issued.

Tottenham’s struggles this season in retrospect

The disciplinary action comes during a turbulent spell for Spurs. Domestically, results have collapsed. They remain the only Premier League side yet to record a win since the start of 2026.

That slide led to the dismissal of Thomas Frank. Interim coach Igor Tudor has endured a difficult start, losing his first two matches and leaving the team hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

In contrast, their European campaign has offered rare encouragement. Tottenham finished among the top eight in the Champions League league phase, securing automatic qualification for the round of 16.

Their reward, however, is a daunting tie against Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid, who cruised past Club Brugge to reach this stage.

Injuries have not helped matters, with key figures such as Mohammed Kudus sidelined. Still, the problems appear deeper than fitness concerns alone.

For now, UEFA’s decision serves as a reminder that actions in the stands carry consequences. Spurs must address issues off the pitch while fighting to steady themselves on it.

