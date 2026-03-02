Just a few hours remain for security service applicants’ second chance, as tension rises over the government’s updated aptitude test schedule

The two-day window for Degree and HND applicants gives those who faced technical issues another opportunity to complete their examinations

The government’s general mop-up exercise followed widespread complaints, with many applicants taking to online platforms to share their experiences

The Ministry of the Interior has rolled out a new directive that has generated excitement among applicants across the country.

The announcement is particularly urgent for Degree and HND candidates, who have only one day left to participate before the second-chance window closes.

Government grants Category A, B second chance

In a press statement released on February 21, 2026, the Ministry confirmed that all applicants who faced technical difficulties during the initial examination will be given another opportunity.

This arrangement covers Category A candidates, including NVTI holders, JHS graduates, sportsmen, and other certificate holders, as well as Category B candidates, which includes HND, Degree, and Master’s applicants, and Category C applicants with WASSCE certificates.

Eligible candidates in Categories A, B and C can retake the examination on March 1 and 2, 2026, marking the final chance for those who missed their first attempt.

The Ministry emphasised that this measure is intended to maintain fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity for all participants.

Aptitude test results publication set for March

Following the mop-up exercise, the Ministry stated that the general publication of aptitude test results will commence on March 4, 2026.

This schedule provides clear guidance for thousands of applicants awaiting the next stage of the security service recruitment.

A Ghanaian security service applicant has raised questions about the fairness and efficiency of the recruitment screening process, sparking online discussions among prospective candidates.

The issue centres on the requirement for multiple screenings for applicants who have applied to more than one service.

Applicant questions the multiple screening process

In a detailed X post, @EsantoGh asked why applicants who applied for multiple services are required to undergo separate screenings for each service, yet only need to sit one aptitude test to cover all applications.

“Why is it that a person who applied for multiple services must undergo a screening for each, but they need to take one aptitude test for all? Why can't a single screening suffice for all applications, just as one test covers all? Is this truly a fair and transparent process?” the applicant wrote.

The Ghanaian youth argued that the screening process should mirror the aptitude test’s structure, allowing a single screening to be applied across all services an applicant has chosen.

According to the applicant, this approach would save time and resources for both the government and applicants, while enhancing transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.

Govt launches new email for lodging complaints

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ministry of the Interior has rolled out fresh measures to streamline complaints arising from the ongoing aptitude test under the Centralised Services E-Recruitment Portal (C-SERP) 2025/26.

The directive follows an interactive social media engagement session held on Sunday, February 22, 2026, where officials addressed applicant concerns and system-related challenges.

In a decisive move, authorities have now provided dedicated email channels for candidates seeking redress.

