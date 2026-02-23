Benjamin Sesko netted the decisive goal as Manchester United edged Everton 1-0 to stretch their unbeaten Premier League run to nine matches

United produced a disciplined defensive display, securing their second clean sheet in three games despite Everton’s physical threat

Fans of the Red Devils took to social media to heap praise on one of their stars after recording a win

Manchester United supporters have singled out one player for special praise following their 1-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Second-half substitute Benjamin Sesko netted the decisive goal in the 71st minute to stretch United’s unbeaten Premier League run to nine matches.

Manchester United manager, Michael Carrick. Photo: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Michael Carrick’s men now occupy fourth place with 48 points from 27 games, sitting three points clear of Chelsea in fifth.

While the contest was hardly a spectacle for purists, United proved clinical when it mattered and delivered a disciplined defensive display.

It marked their second clean sheet in three outings, having conceded twice in recent 3-2 wins over Arsenal and Fulham, per Citi Sports.

Goalkeeper Senne Lammens was once again outstanding, registering his fifth clean sheet since replacing Andre Onana as United’s first-choice keeper.

The Belgian demonstrated commanding aerial ability from corners and produced a superb save to tip a long-range effort from former United defender Michael Keane over the crossbar in the second half.

Manchester United goalkeeper, Senne Lammens. Photo: Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

Man United fans praise Lammens

United fans were quick to heap praise on the 23-year-old, with many convinced he could remain the club’s number one for years.

One supporter wrote:

“Lammens is a breath of fresh air man, such an underrated signing.”

Another asked:

“Where did we find Lammens? He is lab-made for United.”

A third commented:

“I’ve lost count of the number of times Lammens has saved us in situations like this. Unreal signing.”

And a fourth added:

“I’ve never been more relaxed since De Gea left. Thank you Lammens.”

@eastsportsman said:

"Lammens my man of the match . On a night where he needed to be perfect he delivered a flawless performance . Nothing spectacular. Just efficiency delivered."

Watch highlights of Lammens vs Everton below:

Speaking on Monday Night Football after the win, Lammens highlighted the team’s collective effort.

“It was more about the hard work today, the defending and the togetherness. Especially in the first half, it was really difficult, and I think we have to be better on the ball.

“But if you work together and defend well, you don’t concede, and we have players up front who can make a difference. One counter, then you can score and win.

“Since the manager’s been in, we’ve defended really well together, actually, for almost the whole season. If me and the defence keep it at zero, we always have a chance to win. That was the case today.

“They’re a very physical team and strong at set pieces. But aerial ability is one of my strengths, even if at times I had to start behind the goal line to come out for corners.”

United plot move for Liverpool star

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Man United are considering a summer move for Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool.

The club is drawing up a list of midfield targets as they look to improve an area that has been inconsistent this season.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh